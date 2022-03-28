ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Informant in kidnap case asks judge to keep him from testifying

By Ken Kolker
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ffmdo_0es0VqCx00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former FBI informant in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping conspiracy case shouldn’t be forced to testify in the trial, according to a motion filed by his attorney.

Attorneys for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. have asked the judge to compel informant Stephen Robeson, described by the feds as a double agent, to testify.

They believe he could be key to proving the government entrapped the four suspects on trial.

“Mr. Robeson, through counsel, opposes this Motion and is respectfully asking this Court to deny the Defendants’ Motion to Compel,” according to Robeson’s motion filed Sunday.

Robeson fears if he were compelled to testify, he could face new criminal charges, his attorney wrote.

If the judge doesn’t compel him to testify, he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, the motion states.

“If forced to testify, Mr. Robeson could well testify that the defendants were very predisposed to commit the crimes with which they are charged,” Robeson’s attorney wrote. “Such testimony would be consistent with the government’s allegations that Mr. Robeson actually assisted the conspirators.

“Such testimony would also be consistent with the government’s opinion…that Mr. Robeson’s testimony could be more harmful than helpful to the defendants.”

Robeson, a long-time criminal from Oxford, Wisconsin, recently told Target 8 that the suspects were not entrapped.

Informant in Whitmer kidnapping case: There was no entrapment

“I don’t have nothing against them, but I don’t know what I can do to help them,” he said. “They certainly put themselves in a position.”

Robeson’s court-appointed attorney, Larry Phelan, wrote that he wasn’t opposed to the judge holding a hearing away from the jury to determine if he should testify.

Phelan told Target 8 that Robeson would appear before U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker on Wednesday for a hearing without the jury. He said defense attorneys will get nothing from Robeson, except his name, if they get him on the stand.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Judge rules three Michigan militia members who called themselves the Wolverine Watchmen were NOT entrapped by the FBI into setting up plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Three suspected members of the Wolverine Watchmen extremist group charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer before the 2020 election were not entrapped by the FBI, a judge ruled on Tuesday. Joseph Morrison, 27; his 44-year-old father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar, 23, will face a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Serial killer Jeffrey Willis’ van will go to the crusher if judge grants prosecutor’s request

MUSKEGON, MI – A van owned by convicted serial killer Jeffrey Willis will immediately go to the “crusher” and be destroyed if Muskegon County prosecutors get their wish. A motion to destroy Willis’ silver Dodge Grand Caravan still awaits a decision from the judge. In September, the judge asked prosecutors and Willis to file legal briefs about their arguments.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Fbi#Defense Attorneys#Oxford#Target 8
BET

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Showed ‘So Much Hatred,’ Jury Foreman Says

The jury foreman in the federal hate crime trial of the killers of Ahmaud Arbery is speaking candidly about the men convicted in the February 2020 vigilante-style slaying. Marcus Ransom, 35, revealed to The New York Times that the testimony and evidence during the trial made him emotional, moving him to tears at times and compelling him to pray in his hotel room each night after jury service.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Post

A landmark verdict in the George Floyd case confirms that police must stop crimes by fellow officers

Why is it that police officers, who have sworn an oath to uphold the law, just stand by and do nothing when a fellow officer engages in illegal conduct — such as making discriminatory arrests or using excessive force? That question has long been the elephant in the room in any discussion of police reform. That is why the conviction of three former Minneapolis police officers on federal charges that they violated the constitutional rights of George Floyd is significant. Officers are now on notice that their inaction in the face of wrongdoing puts them at risk not only of losing their jobs but also of being criminally charged. That has the potential to bring about needed change to hidebound police cultures.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy