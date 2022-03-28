ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills, New York State and Erie County reach agreement on $1.4B stadium

Cover picture for the articleOrchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will stay in Orchard Park for at least 30 more years, thanks to a $850 million investment from taxpayers. Erie County, the state, and the Bills reached an agreement to build a $1.4 billion stadium. Gov. Kathy Hochul has pledged a...

Syracuse.com

When will construction begin on new $1.4 billion Buffalo Bills stadium?

Palm Beach, Fla. — Most of the important details about the new $1.4 billion Buffalo Bills stadium are now public knowledge: It’ll be open air with a capacity between 60-62,00 seats, across the street from the current stadium, and the public could foot most of the bill -- $850 million to be exact -- if legislators approve the current proposal.
NFL
Bradenton Herald

Buffalo Bills Stadium Update: Still Some Obstacles to Clear

As the April Fool's Day deadline to submit the New York State budget looms for governor Kathy Hochul, funding for the Buffalo Bills' proposed new stadium remains a tricky political proposition. The NFL's owners won't present a problem. They are expected to vote unanimously this week at the league meetings...
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

Here’s What The New Bills Stadium Could Look Like

If you didn't hear the news on Monday, the Buffalo Bills will have a brand new stadium coming to Orchard Park. The Bills, Erie County and New York State reached an agreement on a 30-year lease for an open-air stadium to be built across from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The expected completion for the new stadium is 2026, which means four more seasons to be played at Highmark Stadium.
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

