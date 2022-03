For 27-year-old NASCAR driver Christopher Bell and his team, confidence is the only thing they feel heading into Richmond. While he might find himself down in 23rd in the points standings, this weekend is another chance. That’s what NASCAR is all about. Make the most of opportunities and capitalize when you need to. Bell feels good going into the weekend and that’s all you can ask of the driver.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO