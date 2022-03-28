ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks waver in muted trading as crude oil prices slump

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04YiHO_0es0ViON00
Markets FILE - A trader, right, talks to a pedestrian outside the New York Stock exchange, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial District. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Monday, March 28, 2022 as gains for some big technology companies are offset by weakness in energy stocks as crude oil prices fall sharply. The S&P 500 was moving between small gains and losses in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.8%. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file) (Mary Altaffer)

Stocks shifted between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Monday in a muted start to to the week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 10:23 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123 points, or 0.4%, to 34,741 and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%.

Retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending gained ground. Tesla rose 5.4% after announcing that it is considering another stock split. Amazon rose 0,7%.

Energy stocks had some of the biggest losses as crude oil prices fell sharply. Exxon Mobil fell 2.8%.

U.S. crude oil slumped 7.2% and Brent crude, the international standard, fell 6.6%. The drop follows news that China began its most extensive coronavirus lockdown in two years to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak in Shanghai. That could put a dent in global demand for energy.

Oil prices remain volatile amid the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The United Arab Emirates' energy minister doubled down Monday on an oil alliance with Russia, saying that nation, with its 10 million barrels of oil a day, is an important member of the global OPEC+ energy alliance.

Ukraine and Russia are due to hold talks early this week in Turkey.

Oil prices are up more than 40% globally over concerns about tighter supplies as demand remains strong. Higher oil prices are also raising concerns that already persistently high inflation could be worsened, further threatening global economic growth.

Markets in Europe were mostly higher, while markets in Asia were mixed.

Russian shares slumped as its stock market resumed trading of all companies after a monthlong halt following the invasion of Ukraine. The last full trading session in Moscow was on Feb. 25, a day after the index tumbled by a third after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion.

Bond yields eased back after shooting higher this month. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.44% from 2.49% late Friday. Bond yields have been rising as Wall Street prepares for higher interest rates. The Federal Reserve has already announced a 0.25% hike of its key benchmark interest rate and is prepared to continue raising rates to help temper the impacts of rising inflation.

Investors will get more updates this week on just how much inflation is hurting consumers and businesses. The Conference Board will release its consumer confidence index for March on Tuesday. The Commerce Department will release its February report for personal income and spending on Thursday and the Labor Department will release its employment report for March on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Fed Hikes Rates

Stocks started the day on solid footing, with the three major benchmarks all sporting gains of at least 1.5% in the lead-up to the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) mid-afternoon policy announcement. Trading got dicey in the immediate aftermath of the Fed's decision, though, with markets paring some of this...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Stocks Fall on Wall Street as Crude Oil Prices Climb Again

American flags fly outside the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial District in New York. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, Thursday, March 23, giving back some of the big gains they made a day earlier. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Stocks fell broadly on...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Oil Markets#Petroleum#Oil Company#Nasdaq#Exxon Mobil
FOXBusiness

Russia blocks NY pension systems from dumping $300M in Moscow stocks

New York’s pension systems want to dump nearly $300 million invested in the Moscow stock market, but can’t because Russia has blocked foreigners from selling shares. Since Russia began its invasion and brutal attacks on Ukraine, the trustees of all five NYC employee pension systems have voted to divest from $185.9 million in Russian companies and securities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Dollar dips after two days of gains as commodity prices ease

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Friday following two straight days of gains, as prices of energy and other commodities retreated from a run higher. Oil prices were down about 2% on Friday, after a partial export resumption from Kazakhstan's CPC crude terminal eased supply concerns, while the European Union remained split on whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia. read more.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
The Independent

Ukraine news - latest: Kyiv says more Russian troops being brought in as Putin ‘wants to split country in two’

Russia is bringing more troops on rotation and may attempt further advances on Ukrainian soil, Ukraine’s interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said.It comes days after Vladimir Putin’s regime claimed its invasion was going to plan and hinted that it would focus on its limited goal of “liberating” the separatist-controlled Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.Reports from the West suggest the Kremlin’s perceived shift of focus is an attempt to save face after Russia had failed to seize several Ukrainian cities.Mr Denysenko also said in a televised address that Russia has started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots, meaning the...
POLITICS
WDBO

Stock gains fade, bond yields rise after Fed raises rates

U.S. stock indexes shed much of their early gains Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2018. As Wall Street largely anticipated, the central bank announced it was increasing its key short-term rate by 0.25 percentage points. The move marks a shift in policy by the Fed away from maintaining ultra-low interest rates as it seeks to tame persistently high inflation.
STOCKS
KRMG

Stocks open lower as crude oil price turn sharply higher

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Thursday but are still holding on to sizable gains for the week. Traders are turning cautious as oil prices surge again, pushing U.S. benchmark crude up 7% and back above $100 a barrel. That’s a worrisome sign for inflation, which was already a major concern for markets even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago. The S&P 500 lost 0.2% in the early going. Treasury yields eased back a day after rising sharply as the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2018.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Benefit From Higher Oil and Commodity Prices

Caterpillar offers a unique blend of short-term upside and long-term stability. Phillips 66 is a diversified energy stock poised to prosper from the rising price of oil. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
83K+
Followers
94K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy