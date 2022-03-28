ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Peggy Ann closing Johnson City location

By Mackenzie Moore
 1 day ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A popular pastry shop from Greeneville that expanded its baked goods business into Washington County announced the closure of its Johnson City location.

Peggy Ann Bakery JC posted on Facebook Monday to reveal the last day of its 803 W. Walnut St. location will be Thursday, March 31.

“We have an opportunity to pull back and focus on what truly matters, family,” the post stated.

Two and a half years ago , the family-owned business, which has operated for nearly four decades, expanded when a longtime employee and her partner shared the sweet shop’s confections with those in Johnson City.

“This isn’t goodbye, just see you later, Johnson City,” the post stated.

The Greeneville location will remain in business, according the Peggy Ann Bakery JC. No further details have been released at this time.

