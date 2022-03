The San Francisco 49ers seem poised to move to the future at quarterback. However, they still have to figure out what to do with their present starter in Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers have reportedly been trying to find a new landing spot for Garoppolo via trade to clear the way for 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance to be the clear starter in 2022. However, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team has no plans to outright release Garoppolo.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO