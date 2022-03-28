ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

She Runs Grand Rapids Expo takes place April 30th

By Jessica Jurczak
WOOD
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A little more than a month now until the...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cars 108

Did You Know There’s a Mini Mackinac Bridge Located in Mid-Michigan?

I had no idea that there was a miniature Mackinac Bridge that spans over a small body of water (pond) in mid-Michigan. It truly is the the tiniest version of the Mackinac Bridge that you can actually walk across. What makes this bridge so strange isn't the size of it, but rather it's location. The bridge sits above a small body of water at a storage facility.
POLITICS
97.9 WGRD

These Are The Worst Rated Restaurants In Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids has some incredible places to enjoy a meal. One of my favorite places is Cherie Inn, this is my go-to brunch spot. I also love the tacos at El Globo. While Grand Rapids has some amazing places to eat, it also has some places that people will never step foot into again from their experiences at them. Top-Rated Online has a list of the best/worst-reviewed restaurants in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
MIX 108

Popular Steakhouse Restaurant Closes Its Doors In Wisconsin

This year so far has brought quite a bit of change to the food world. From some restaurants moving, to new ones opening up and unfortunately some closing down. In the past few weeks, we've learned a popular Mexican restaurant will now call the Lincoln Park neighborhood its home in Duluth. A new coffee shop also opened in the Lincoln Park area. A new chophouse has officially opened in Superior. Plus, another popular Mexican restaurant is moving to Superior.
SUPERIOR, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned House in the Northern Michigan Wilderness

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It seems that more and more houses, trailers, mobile homes – basically, any type of dwelling – are being just plain abandoned. Old deserted homesteads...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Have You Dined At Any of These 7 Unique Michigan Restaurants?

Did you know that Michigan had this many unique restaurants?. A recent article from onlyinyourstate.com highlighted a place called Boone's Long Lake Inn, a restaurant that sits where an old sawmill used to stand in Traverse City. The restaurant offers outdoor seating surrounded by lush green forests, monster steaks, and a hunter-type theme inside. Read more here.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WNEM

Value City Furniture taking over former Toys R Us site

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - New life is coming to the old Toys R Us building in Kochville, Township. Value City Furniture plans to move into the building in July. The Columbus, Ohio-based American Signature Inc., the parent company of Value City, has another location in Flint Township. Stay with TV5...
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Police close Upper Peninsula road after cars go into ditch

MUNISING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police closed a portion of an Upper Peninsula highway on Sunday morning after lake-effect snow and high winds caused slippery pavement and whiteout conditions, leaving numerous vehicles in a ditch. M-28 was closed between Marquette County and the Munising city limits, police said. The National Weather Service posted advisory […]
MUNISING, MI
Benzinga

Michigan Report: Cannabis Expungement Fair For Nonviolent Offenders Taking Place In Grand Rapids

On Thursday evening, an expungement resource fair is being held in Grand Rapids, Michigan with the goal of helping nonviolent cannabis offenders clear their records. Pharmhouse Wellness, along with The Redemption Foundation and Great Lakes Expungement Network will work with those interested in cleaning their record of nonviolent cannabis crimes to gain better access to opportunities that may not be there otherwise. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. those in need can access lawyers and others who can help start this process.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Try these Traverse City area restaurants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Over the past few days, we’ve had a really fantastic time sharing ideas for a Northern Michigan getaway. We’ve explored outdoor fun at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, visited a huge indoor waterpark, a children’s museum, and an art studio. But absolutely no vacation would be complete without amazing food!
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy