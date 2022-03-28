She Runs Grand Rapids Expo takes place April 30th

I had no idea that there was a miniature Mackinac Bridge that spans over a small body of water (pond) in mid-Michigan. It truly is the the tiniest version of the Mackinac Bridge that you can actually walk across. What makes this bridge so strange isn't the size of it, but rather it's location. The bridge sits above a small body of water at a storage facility.
Grand Rapids has some incredible places to enjoy a meal. One of my favorite places is Cherie Inn, this is my go-to brunch spot. I also love the tacos at El Globo. While Grand Rapids has some amazing places to eat, it also has some places that people will never step foot into again from their experiences at them. Top-Rated Online has a list of the best/worst-reviewed restaurants in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids, along with the entire country, has had a rough couple of years dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. I was pleasantly surprised to see that despite all of the businesses that went under in 2021, it appears that downtown Grand Rapids is booming when it comes to new business.
This year so far has brought quite a bit of change to the food world. From some restaurants moving, to new ones opening up and unfortunately some closing down. In the past few weeks, we've learned a popular Mexican restaurant will now call the Lincoln Park neighborhood its home in Duluth. A new coffee shop also opened in the Lincoln Park area. A new chophouse has officially opened in Superior. Plus, another popular Mexican restaurant is moving to Superior.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – She’s the alleged victim of a kidnap conspiracy but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had little sympathy from several prospective jurors. Those in the jury pool who shared those strong feelings were excused. One man recalled being upset by Whitmer’s initial stay-at-home order that closed non-essential...
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It seems that more and more houses, trailers, mobile homes – basically, any type of dwelling – are being just plain abandoned. Old deserted homesteads...
Every Michigander has spring on their mind right now, especially after the winter we've had! With the opening of The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo and Bell's Oberon Day fast approaching, there are subtle signs that spring will soon arrive in West Michigan. However, one sign that you may have...
Sticker shock continues at gas stations across the state and country as prices remain near record highs. Four people were found dead in a mobile home fire, a man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash with injured children in the car, and your forecast. First Warn 5:...
Neighbors in a Canton Township subdivision are furious that owners of a home they strongly suspect is serving as a marijuana grow house are being allowed to carry on despite repeated complaints to local law enforcement. Similar scenarios in neighborhoods across Michigan could be heating up now that Michigan's ban...
Did you know that Michigan had this many unique restaurants?. A recent article from onlyinyourstate.com highlighted a place called Boone's Long Lake Inn, a restaurant that sits where an old sawmill used to stand in Traverse City. The restaurant offers outdoor seating surrounded by lush green forests, monster steaks, and a hunter-type theme inside. Read more here.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - New life is coming to the old Toys R Us building in Kochville, Township. Value City Furniture plans to move into the building in July. The Columbus, Ohio-based American Signature Inc., the parent company of Value City, has another location in Flint Township. Stay with TV5...
MUNISING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police closed a portion of an Upper Peninsula highway on Sunday morning after lake-effect snow and high winds caused slippery pavement and whiteout conditions, leaving numerous vehicles in a ditch. M-28 was closed between Marquette County and the Munising city limits, police said. The National Weather Service posted advisory […]
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan woman lives in the southern part of her county, but not down under. So imagine her surprise when she saw a kangaroo hopping on her driveway on Tuesday. “Just walking down the driveway -- not walking -- hopping up and down the driveway,...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday, Totally Sweet announced that its Buffalo Easter Marketplace will take place on April 9 and 10. The event will be at the Banchetti by Rizzo's in Amherst. The event will showcase dozens of local artisans that you can shop with, along with meeting the...
On Thursday evening, an expungement resource fair is being held in Grand Rapids, Michigan with the goal of helping nonviolent cannabis offenders clear their records. Pharmhouse Wellness, along with The Redemption Foundation and Great Lakes Expungement Network will work with those interested in cleaning their record of nonviolent cannabis crimes to gain better access to opportunities that may not be there otherwise. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. those in need can access lawyers and others who can help start this process.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Over the past few days, we’ve had a really fantastic time sharing ideas for a Northern Michigan getaway. We’ve explored outdoor fun at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, visited a huge indoor waterpark, a children’s museum, and an art studio. But absolutely no vacation would be complete without amazing food!
Comments / 0