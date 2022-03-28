This Grad Student Is Changing the Way Chemists Clean Their Flasks

Cardboard Chair Process Book is a chair design concept that constructs custom chairs from cardboard based on anthropometric studies and client interviews. Goldilocks was right–the comfort of a chair depends on many different factors. Everything from a chair’s frame to its upholstery and everything in between comes into play. At the end of the day, a chair’s comfort depends on what we use it for–a plush loveseat might be the perfect spot to nestle up in and watch a rom-com, but it’s not the spot for working at our laptops. It’s just not the vibe! Lissette Romero unlocked the vibe with a new design concept called the Cardboard Chair Process Book that constructs bespoke chairs from cardboard using a set of criteria collected from client interviews and anthropometric measurements.

DESIGN ・ 12 HOURS AGO