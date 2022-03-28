ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

Our Town Inc. hosts Sprout into Spring event

By Harley Benda
 1 day ago

ELKINS, W.Va. – Our Town Inc. hosted a Sprout into Spring event on Saturday in the atrium of the Seneca Mall in Elkins.

The event welcomed nine organizations into the atrium to teach people of all ages about gardening.

Door prizes, face painting, hands-on activities, sweet treats and more were available to anyone who stopped by the event.

Our Town Inc. hosts Sprout into Spring event (WBOY Image)

Officials with Our Town Inc. said this is the first year for the event, and they’re pleased with the outcome.

“We are very happy. We didn’t know what the weather would do, and we’ve had a steady flow of people since we opened the doors, and we’re glad they’re all here and supporting these other volunteer agencies in the community. We’re all working together just to make our community a better place,” said Bobbi Trimboli, a volunteer with Our Town Inc.

Our Town Inc. also helped organize the painted flowers seen through downtown Elkins as part of the Sprout into Spring event.

Our Town Inc. is always looking for volunteers. If you’re interested, you can contact them through Facebook here.

