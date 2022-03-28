ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, OH

Teens seriously hurt in Warren County crash

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Fox 19
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Hamilton Township police say they are investigating a serious injury crash that hospitalized two teenagers, a 16-year-old driver and her 14-year-old brother. It happened on US 22/3 and Turning Leaf Way about 7 a.m. Monday, Police Chief Scott Hughes...

