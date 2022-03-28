ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Man accused of shooting at police waives hearing

By Joe Gorman
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury will now hear the case of a man accused of firing several shots last week at a city police officer. Tawhon Easterly, 43, waived his preliminary hearing in municipal court Monday on charges of felonious assault, being a felon in possession of...

