ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Celebrating National Doctors Day with Spectrum Health

By Jessica Jurczak
WOOD
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Wednesday is National Doctors Day and after 2 years...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Celebrating National Quilting Day at Country Stitches

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Tomorrow (Saturday, March 19th) is Worldwide Quilting Day!. Studio 10 was ‘On The Road’ at Country Stitches to learn more about quilting, including the different types of fabrics and tools you need to make a quilt. Check out the videos to learn more!. Subscribe to...
LANSING, MI
The Providence Journal

Opinion/Babineau: Recognizing our physicians on National Doctors Day

Dr. Timothy J. Babineau is president and CEO of Lifespan in Providence. As the son of a doctor, I knew I wanted to be a doctor from a very early age. My father provided a powerful role model on what it meant to be a doctor. I graduated medical school more than 30 years ago, trained and practiced as a surgeon, then moved into leading hospitals where I worked alongside physicians across scores of specialties.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Detroit Free Press

Coronavirus subvariant omicron BA.2 detected in Michigan

The BA.2 omicron subvariant, also called "stealth omicron," which is causing coronavirus surges in Western Europe and other parts of the world, has been detected in Michigan. As of Friday, laboratory sequencing identified 99 specimens in Michigan residents from 21 counties and the city of Detroit, said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTVM

Kids at Columbus library celebrate ‘National Pi Day’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today is March 14, a day mathematicians, scientists and math lover around the world celebrate as ‘National Pi Day’. When the date is written out it is 3-14, which matches the first few numbers of the never-ending digits of the mathematical sign pi. Today...
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
The Independent

Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were ‘tired of life’

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier decided to end their lives at a Swiss assisted dying clinic after becoming “tired of life”, according to an advocate who was advising them.Dr Ammouri, a palliative care doctor aged 54, and Ms Frazier, 49, had been suffering from medical “frustrations” such as chronic insomnia, vertigo and back pain, Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent.The sisters had intended to travel from their home in Arizona to Switzerland in early 2021, but the trip was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, he said.They first contacted Exit, a non-profit assisted dying support group, in...
HEALTH
KEVN

Fluffy and Cuddly friends celebrate national puppy day

Unity march and lawsuit follow Grand Gateway Hotel’s social media comments. Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec. Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But is that certification worth the extra cost...
PETS
WOOD

Try these Traverse City area restaurants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Over the past few days, we’ve had a really fantastic time sharing ideas for a Northern Michigan getaway. We’ve explored outdoor fun at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, visited a huge indoor waterpark, a children’s museum, and an art studio. But absolutely no vacation would be complete without amazing food!
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WOOD

Terri DeBoer answers fun meteorology questions in celebration of World Meteorological Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s hard to believe March is already nearing its end! Where has the time gone? Before we make our way into April, we want to highlight a special holiday. March 23, 2022, was World Meteorological Day, which commemorates the establishment of the World Meteorological Organization! What better way to celebrate than by highlighting a beloved meteorologist in West Michigan, who just so happens to also be an eightWest host!
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Spectrum Health Submit
WOOD

Internships

WOOD TV8 and ABC 4 West Michigan offer fall, spring and summer unpaid internships. Interns must be enrolled in college at the time of the internship and internships are for credit only. Internship applications are not being accepted currently. Please check back later for internship openings.
JOBS
WOOD

Crime team: Kent Co, Kentwood, Wyoming launch new taskforce

Multiple law enforcement agencies have launched a new taskforce focused on tracking and preventing patterned crime. (March 27, 2022) Crime team: Kent Co, Kentwood, Wyoming launch new …. MFB Pacers, Jr. Pacers competing in national championship. Fun ideas for a spring break ‘staycation’. FBI campaign encourages hate crime reporting.
KENTWOOD, MI
WOOD

Learn recipes at the Cottage & Lakefront Living Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – How does this sound: a Summer Berry, Stuffed French Toast Casserole paired with a Cherry Pineapple Prosecco Margarita? Chef and cookbook author, Gina Ferwerda, is on stage this weekend at the Cottage & Lakefront Living Show, we usually see her from her kitchen, but she’s in studio today!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
WOOD

She Runs Grand Rapids Expo takes place April 30th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A little more than a month now until the She Runs Grand Rapids all-female run takes to the streets of Grand Rapids. Today we have Kaitlin and Monse in studio, to tell us about some of the special events surrounding the run. She Runs...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Opening Day at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It is officially opening day at John Ball Zoo! The animals are excited to welcome guest back to the zoo and there are some new friends that they cannot wait to introduce you to, including baby Cotton-top tamarins. There is plenty more fun in their line-up for this season including a new exhibit all about conservation. Washed Ashore is a brand new lager-than-life exhibit that features beautiful sea life sculptures made entirely of marine debris collected from beaches. Plus guest can look forward to a couple new animals that will soon be calling John Ball Zoo home.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Program helps people with criminal convictions find jobs

Guiding Light Ministries has introduced a new program to help people with criminal convictions find jobs. (March 24, 2022) Program helps people with criminal convictions find …. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 032522. Cottage and Lakefront Living Show happening this …. Cottage and Lakefront Living Show at Devos Place …
KENT COUNTY, MI
KSLA

LSU Health Shreveport celebrates IDEAS Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Class wasn’t in session; but, a group of young scholars spent the afternoon learning during the weekend. On Saturday, March 26, LSU Health Shreveport held an interactive day of education and awareness of science - IDEAS Day - for the community to expose elementary and middle school children to the wonder of science.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: O’Riley and Violet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s adoptable pets through the Kent County Animal Shelter are a cute puppy and “giant fluffball” of a cat. If you’re looking for a dog, consider Violet, a 1-year-old Labrador retriever mix with a silver-black coat and white socks. She’s social with everyone and loves to snuggle. She does well in the car. She’s still a puppy, so she chews on things and needs to have play time.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Couple welcomes triplets, first born at Holland Hospital since 2012

Elizabeth and Philip Celestin welcomed three sons: Emmett, Graham and Hudson, the Holland Sentinel reports. (March 24, 2022) Couple welcomes triplets, first born at Holland Hospital …. Ask Ellen: Why does candle ice form?. Severe Weather Awareness Week: Hail, explained. Program helps people with criminal convictions find …. BBB: Watch...
HOLLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy