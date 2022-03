Andy Murray suffered a straight-sets defeat to world number two Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the Miami Open.The Scot had been looking to build on Thursday’s win over Federico Delbonis, but was never presented with a clear opportunity as top seed Medvedev produced a clinical display in a 6-4 6-2 victory.The Australian Open runner-up made an early breakthrough against Murray’s serve in the third game of the opening set and did not look like relinquishing control.With Ivan Lendl watching on from Murray’s box at the Hard Rock Stadium, there was plenty of support for the 34-year-old, who had...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO