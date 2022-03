How to Make Live Streams Increase Online Engagement. Source: Technology vector created by freepik - www.freepik.com. The popularity of Live Streaming has grown exponentially throughout the years, especially with more brands using this form to market, promote and engage with their audience. Apart from streaming websites like Twitch, social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Instagram have leveled up their streaming services to cater to brands that are more active in said online spaces. These said streaming spaces allow brands to show their more human and authentic side and to also find out their niche.

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO