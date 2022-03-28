St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse adds big country concert during NYS Fair: See lineup

St. Patrick's Day parties: Punky pub-rock vets the Tim Malloys head up the Great Irish Sleepover, which — gulp! — continues through Saturday (7 p.m.-midnight, Kip's Irish Pub, Minneapolis Marriot West, 9960 Wayzata Blvd.). U2 tribute band Rattle and Hum tops the Kieran's Pub party with the Brian Boru Pipe Band and more (3-11 p.m., 85 6th St. N., Mpls.). The Dubliner has a full day of more traditional Irish fare, including Two Broke Blokes and Gus the Bard (10 a.m.-midnight, 2162 University Av. W., St. Paul, free). Morrissey's welcomes Erin Rogue, the Serfs and more (1-9 p.m., 913 W. Lake St., Mpls.). Celtic band Irish Diplomacy plays every Thursday at Finnegan's (6 p.m., 817 5th Av. S., Mpls., free). Another fun brewery bash takes place in St. Paul with An Luan and McNordiques (5 p.m., Waldmann Brewery, 445 Smith Av. N.).
Comments / 0