Syracuse, NY

St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse adds big country concert during NYS Fair: See lineup

By Geoff Herbert
newyorkupstate.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview has added a big country concert to its 2022 lineup and the first during this year’s Great New York State Fair. Brad Paisley will perform at the St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on August 25. Special guests Scotty McCreery and Caylee Hammack will open...

www.newyorkupstate.com

