Iowans Are Urged To Make Their Passwords ‘Strong’ To Ward Off Scammers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The FBI says Americans lost nearly $7 billion from internet crimes last year. Experts say it’s more important than ever to have strong passwords. But many people use easy passwords because managing them can be a major pain, from remembering them, to resetting them, to writing them down and forgetting where you put the paper. Cyber security company NordPass says some of the most common include “1,2,3,4,5,6” and the word “password” itself. “For hackers, breaking those passwords is easier than ever,” says Alex Nette, CEO of cybersecurity company Hive Systems. He said the average hacker can crack a complicated...

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO