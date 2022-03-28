ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard Stern: Will Smith and Donald Trump Are the Same Guy

By Kyle Koster
Every so often a day comes along that tests the limits of the internet and we're smack dab in the middle of one. Some 12 hours after Will Smith walked onto the Oscars stage and delivered hands to Chris Rock , every imaginable take has been erupting like some sort of big bang-type event . Howard Stern did his part by striding to his SiriusXM microphone and uncorking a beauty from distance.

“Not one person came out, because he’s Will Smith, this is how Trump gets away with s----. Will Smith and Trump are the same guy. He decided he’s going to take matters into his own hands. At a time when the world is at war. Bad timing, man. Calm your f--ing ass down.”

Stern's advice to Smith to calm down is not misguided. At the same time, we're really playing fast and loose with some of these comparisons. A rich 53-year-old got up and slapped another 50-year-old during a movie awards television show. It was disturbing in some ways, yes, but also incredibly hilarious in a way that has low stakes for almost all the uninvolved.

Stay tuned for the next doozy.


This article was originally published on thebiglead.com as Howard Stern: Will Smith and Donald Trump Are the Same Guy .

stanley
1d ago

Hey , Stern you need some new lines . You and your left friends still blaming a person that is been out of office for over a year . Maybe you should blame the real problem that is the special privilege that you and your Hollywood friends think you should get .

Jonathan
1d ago

Howard Stern really is show how much of an idiot he truly has always been. What did Trump get away with exactly? when did Trump assault someone on stage?

Kirk Somerville
1d ago

what!!!!! how does this have anything to do w/trump...u people need to go get some counseling for ur trump phobia..wow.. it's been 15 months let it go.please. worry about the loser u have now..u voted for him pay attention

