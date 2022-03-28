Every so often a day comes along that tests the limits of the internet and we're smack dab in the middle of one. Some 12 hours after Will Smith walked onto the Oscars stage and delivered hands to Chris Rock , every imaginable take has been erupting like some sort of big bang-type event . Howard Stern did his part by striding to his SiriusXM microphone and uncorking a beauty from distance.

“Not one person came out, because he’s Will Smith, this is how Trump gets away with s----. Will Smith and Trump are the same guy. He decided he’s going to take matters into his own hands. At a time when the world is at war. Bad timing, man. Calm your f--ing ass down.”

Stern's advice to Smith to calm down is not misguided. At the same time, we're really playing fast and loose with some of these comparisons. A rich 53-year-old got up and slapped another 50-year-old during a movie awards television show. It was disturbing in some ways, yes, but also incredibly hilarious in a way that has low stakes for almost all the uninvolved.

Stay tuned for the next doozy.

This article was originally published on thebiglead.com as Howard Stern: Will Smith and Donald Trump Are the Same Guy .