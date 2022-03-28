ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wampum, PA

Turkey shoot results for March 22 released

By From Staff Reports
Ellwood City Ledger
Ellwood City Ledger
 1 day ago
WAYNE TWP. − The Ellwood/Wampum Rod & Gun Club held a spring turkey shoot on March 22.

The winners were Chuck Bingle, Mike Kobbe, Jerry Sadler, Cain Riley and Clinton Dicks, with double winners being Ron Boxen and Aaron Kelly.

The club's spring turkey shoots will continue every Tuesday through April 12. Sign ups start at 6 p.m. and shooting begins at 6:30 p.m.

Youth will have a special round to shoot if enough of them have a parent or legal guardian to supervise them shooting. All participants need to bring their own ear protection. The shoots are open to the public.

