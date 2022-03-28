Phoenix man killed, 6-year-old son wounded in house shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a man is dead and his young son wounded after a shooting at their north Phoenix home.

Authorities say the shooting occurred Sunday morning at a house near 24th Street and Cactus Road. Officers responded after a report about a family fight.

They found father and son shot. They were rushed to a hospital but the father was pronounced dead.

The boy remains hospitalized but is expected to survive.

The father was identified to local media outlets by his adult son as Amir Vetry. Both men share the same name.

The younger Amir Vetry says his 6-year-old brother is in serious condition after undergoing surgery.

He alleges his father was shot by another family member and that he had received a text from his father saying he needed to get to a hospital.

Phoenix police say the investigation is ongoing but there are no outstanding suspects.