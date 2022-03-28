ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Walmart to end cigarette sales in some stores

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rOUSR_0es0TufR00

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart will no longer sell cigarettes in some of its stores though tobacco sales can be a significant revenue generator.

Wall Street Journal was the first to report the development Monday. It noted some stores in California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico were on the list, citing anonymous sources and store visits.

Walmart is not the first national retail chain to cut off cigarette sales even on a trial basis, but it is the largest.

Target ended cigarette sales in 1996 and the drugstore chain CVS Health did the same in 2014.

CVS Health sales in areas outside the pharmacy fell for a few quarters after it pulled tobacco products, and the company had predicted that missing tobacco products would hurt annual earnings by 7 to 8 cents per share.

Overall revenue has grown every year at CVS, however, after a number of acquisitions and changes to its stores bolstered the company’s health care offerings. CVS Health bought the health insurer Aetna in 2017.

Decisions about removing cigarettes at Walmart will be made on a store-by-store basis according to the business and particular market, the company said Monday.

“We are always looking at ways to meet our customers’ needs while still operating an efficient business,” Walmart said in a prepared statement.

Health officials say that cigarette smoking causes about one of every five deaths in the U.S. each year.

Walmart Inc., based in Bentonville, Arkansas, announced in 2019 that it was getting out of the vaping business and would stop selling electronic cigarettes at its stores and also at Sam’s Clubs. It said at the time the decision was based on “growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity.”

___

AP Health writer Tom Murphy in Indianapolis contributed to this report.

____

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mashed

Walmart's New 'Trial Store' Is Turning Heads On TikTok

Close your eyes and picture your nearest Walmart. According to the National Retail Federation, as of 2019, Walmart was the highest-grossing retail chain in the United States with a whopping $387 billion in sales. The second-place spot, which Amazon earned, totaled to less than half of Walmart's sales. With that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
click orlando

Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store

Kohl’s is getting a makeover. The company said it’s not going to be a department store anymore and instead add Sephora mini-shops to about 75% of its U.S. stores. It also said it will open 100 new locations that’ll be about half the size of what they are now with more of a focus on fitness, athleisure, and jeans.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
KTSM

Walmart looking at U.S. grown products in “Open Call”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For all the small business owners and entrepreneurs who want to sell their product under the world’s biggest retail company, Walmart Inc. announced the open application period for its Open Call sourcing event. This is for all businesses that either make, grow, or assemble their product in the United States. […]
EL PASO, TX
CNBC

Walmart sues BJ's Wholesale claiming it stole self-checkout technology

Walmart and its big-box warehouse subsidiary Sam's Club accused rival retailer BJ's Wholesale Club in a lawsuit filed Tuesday of stealing technology that powers a popular self-checkout option in the Sam's Club mobile app. In the lawsuit, Walmart claims BJ's launched a self-checkout feature in its mobile app that's nearly...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugstore#Cigarette Smoking#Tobacco Products#Ap#Wall Street Journal#Cvs Health#Aetna#Walmart Inc
Daily Mail

Walmart is ending cigarette sales in some California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico stores after years of debate within the company's leadership ranks – which will free up the store to install more self-checkouts

Walmart will quit selling cigarettes in some of its stores after a years-long debate within the retail giant's management team about selling tobacco products, it was revealed on Monday. The markets in which cigarettes are being removed from stores include California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico, the Wall Street Journal...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Independent

Denmark to ban sale of cigarettes to anyone born after 2010

Denmark’s Ministry of Health has announced plans to ban the sale of cigarettes and nicotine products to anyone born after 2010.In a press conference on Tuesday 15 March, health minister Magnus Heunicke said the policy change would prevent the next generation from smoking any form of tobacco, AFP reports. “Our hope is that all people born in 2010 and later will never start smoking or using nicotine-based products.“If necessary, we are ready to ban sales to this generation [born in 2010] by gradually raising the purchase age limit,” Heunicke said.Under current laws in Demark, people under the age of 18...
EUROPE
MedicalXpress

Denmark mulls cigarette sale ban for next generations

Denmark unveiled plans on Tuesday to ensure that future generations are tobacco-free, and is considering banning the sale of cigarettes and other nicotine products to anyone born after 2010. "Our hope is that all people born in 2010 and later will never start smoking or using nicotine-based products", Health Minister...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MLive.com

Backyard inflatables, classic outdoor toys on sale at Walmart

Backyard fun has never been easier to guarantee with some new low prices on outdoor toys at Walmart. With spring and summer stretching out ahead of us, it’s time to make sure all the little people in your home - and the grownups - will have plenty of fun things to play with when it comes to outside activities.
SHOPPING
Mashed

Why TikTok Roasted Walmart's 'Steak Locks'

Efforts of shopkeepers to prevent their goods being stolen are surely effective at reducing crime. As well as common techniques such as reorganizing stores, installing warning signs, and training staff, The Guardian reports that retailers will also hire security guards, reinforce glass, and keep certain products out of view. A...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy