Player age is a very interesting element of NFL rosters. Younger players are cheaper but less proven, teams are most invested in players in their primes, and there is a balancing act in continuing to enjoy quality play from older players who may see injury and/or decline at any time. According to the work of Football Outsiders (more on them in a moment), there is a decent correlation between age and team quality in the league - older teams tend to do better, though that's far from a given and sees plenty of exceptions. As of FO's most recent work, 2020 was the "youngest" NFL season in their recorded recent history, though the numbers have not changed much over the last few years.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO