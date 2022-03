He has worked in the same Decatur studio for 20-plus years. Atlanta’s own Kristian Bush, at age 52, feels like he’s been at an interesting musical juncture every decade. In 1992, at age 22, he signed a record deal with Atlantic with his roots-rock duo Billy Pilgrim. Ten years later, at 32, he formed what would become his Grammy-winning country act Sugarland. In 2012, at age 42, he signed his first solo deal. Now 52, he’s embarking on an ambitious project called “52,” releasing 52 songs from his back catalog of unreleased tunes over a span of four albums.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO