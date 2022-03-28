Louis Van Gaal Says Why Erik Ten Hag Shouldn't Join Manchester United: They Are a 'Commercial Club, Not a Football Club

Louis Van Gaal has given his opinion on whether or not Erik Ten Hag should join Manchester United - slamming the club for focussing on business over sport.

The former Red Devils boss joined the Netherlands national team last year - after spending four years out of management following leaving the club.

The coach was asked if the fellow Dutchman and AFC Ajax manager should join Manchester United, with regards to the strong rumours. He did not have many good things to say about the club, however.

Loius Van Gaal IMAGO / ANP

Van Gaal first praised Ten Hag: "I think Ten Hag is great coach. A great coach is good for Man Utd. But, they are a commercial club."

"Those are difficult choices for a coach. He should chose a football club, not a commercial club."

The 70 year-old won an FA Cup with Manchester United in 2017, and will next lead his national team into the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

