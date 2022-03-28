ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Adams makes plea to Albany for more child care funding: ‘A real battle’

By Cayla Bamberger
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Mayor Eric Adams took up what he called “a real battle” on Monday to increase access to quality child care.

Donning masks at Kuei Luck Early Childhood Center in Rego Park, Queens, Adams echoed calls for increased investment in the state budget for early childhood education.

“Today our entire team is in Albany walking the halls, and at the top of our agenda is to fight on behalf of this critical issue of child care as we move to the place of closing the budget,” Adams said at the press conference.

The move would help women in particular, who are disproportionately impacted when child-care issues arise and they’re faced with either staying home or leaving their jobs, according to the mayor.

Funding would go toward paying child-care providers more and bolstering existing programs. Those dollars could create capacity in new and old facilities alike — an estimated 17,000 additional seats, including in child-care deserts where programs aren’t widely available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0cp7_0es0Tmqr00 Mayor Eric Adams echoed calls for increased investment in the state budget for early childhood education. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eKzZg_0es0Tmqr00
Mayor Eric Adams called child care funding “a real battle.”Jimin Kim/VIEWpress via Getty Images https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4az3_0es0Tmqr00 The move would help women in particular, who are disproportionately impacted when child-care issues arise.Mayor Eric Adams/ Twitter

“If we want to start the process of developing great adults, then start with developing great children, and that’s done inside a child-care environment,” Adams said.

Schools Chancellor David Banks called it “critically important” to provide young children with literacy and language support from birth.

“We know that the first three years of a child’s life have a profound impact on their future learning, and can change the trajectory of their growth,” said Banks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3szKLV_0es0Tmqr00 Mayor Eric Adams was optimistic that state support would come through.Mayor Eric Adams/ Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZWbL_0es0Tmqr00 The mayor spoke at a press conference at Kuei Luck Early Childhood Center in Rego Park, Queens.Mayor Eric Adams/ Twitter

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive budget proposal included increased state spending on child care, but both chambers have since called for additional funds .

Adams, who was optimistic on Monday that state support would come through, said those dollars would supplement city proposals to expand seats.

“My wish is for every New York parent to have peace of mind,” said Kevin Kung, executive director at the Queens child care center, “and be able to drop off their kids and go to work, and know that their children are having a great day.”

