ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Southern California Grocery Workers Authorize Strike In 540 Stores

By JA
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qEqch_0es0TWg700

47,000 employees working at Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions stores have authorized a strike if negotiations for salary increases and safer working conditions aren't met.

The seven United Food and Commercial Workers labor unions who represent the region's grocery employees announced on Saturday that workers had voted to authorize a strike "should that become necessary."

The union is negotiating for increased safety standards, "adequate scheduling hours," and a $5-per-hour rate increase over a new three-year contract.

Union officials accuse the grocery chains of offering "small, token bonuses" that make workers feel “intimidated and bribed into accepting a bonus rather than a permanent wage increase.”

Negotiations between the Unions and grocery chain management resume on Wednesday.

An official from Ralphs said that the company has counter-offered to increase wages by $141 million over the next three years, and assured customers that stores will remain open should a strike occur.

That last major grocery worker strike occurred in 2003. It's estimated that the cost to grocery chains was as high as $2 billion dollars and that workers lost $300 million in wages.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Monthly $1,000 stimulus payments are coming, and you can apply now

Basic income programs that provide recipients with a guarantee of free money are an increasingly popular experiment around the country right now. States and cities across the US are rolling out different variations of this idea, which act like supercharged stimulus checks. One of the newest examples? A California program, for residents of West Hollywood who belong to a very specific demographic group.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Most Empty Houses

The residential real estate market in America has been described as out of control. Prices in some markets have risen 50% over the last two years. Nationwide, home prices were up almost 20% in 2021. While several conditions have contributed to the rise, none is more obvious than historically low mortgage rates. Recently, as interest […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Favorite Retailer

The landscape of American retail has been completely transformed in the past two decades. E-commerce giant Amazon has become the second-largest retailer, just behind Walmart, and may take first place soon based on revenue. Big-box retailers have taken center stage among brick-and-mortar chains. Target’s annual revenue just moved above $100 billion. While Walmart is the […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Union#Ralphs#Vons#Albertsons#Pavilions#United Food#Unions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
Motley Fool

The 10 Worst Places to Buy a Home in 2022

You can make the most of your home by buying in the right city. If the cost of living in an area is so high your quality of life suffers, it's not worth buying there. A city with high job growth attracts new people, which in turn, increases your odds of building equity in a home.
REAL ESTATE
GOBankingRates

Does KFC Accept SNAP EBT Cards?

Select Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients who have a hankering for a bucket of finger lickin' good chicken can satisfy that craving by using their electronic benefit payment cards at...
RESTAURANTS
CBS 8

Gas price stimulus checks? Here are 3 bills being proposed

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Politicians are feeling the pressure from our rising gas prices. Both state and federal elected leaders are now scrambling to help constituents and there are several plans on the table, from suspending the gas tax to directly sending you hundreds of dollars. A group...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FingerLakes1.com

Emergency SNAP benefits extended into April

About 400,00 households in Oregon will continue to get food stamps next month. State officials said recipients will get the emergency benefit until April 12. Roughly 399,000 households in Oregon are set to receive the benefit extension. The amount varies on household size, but $95 is the minimum amount. Find more information here.
OREGON STATE
Modesto Bee

How much does it cost to charge an electric car? Your California travel question answered

Sign up here to get The Canopy weekly newsletter, where we break down the top headlines and share tips and info to live your best life in Sacramento. Electric vehicles are being sold at higher rates than gas-powered cars across the U.S., according to the U.S Energy Information Administration. California recorded more than 1 million new zero-emission registered vehicles through 2021, according their new electric vehicle sales database.
KTLA

Californians could soon get $400 gas rebate

State lawmakers are expected to announce a $400 gas rebate proposal on Thursday for every California taxpayer. The $9 billion funds would come from the state’s budget surplus, which is expected to be far more than the $45 billion projected in January.  Lawmakers said the $400 should help offset the gas tax Californians are paying […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy