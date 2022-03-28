ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in North Carolina

By Stacker
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCL6i_0es0TS9D00

(STACKER) – In certain corners of the U.S., the only way you’ll ever be considered a local is if you were born there. Elsewhere, particularly in major metropolitan centers, the constant influx of new businesses, college students, and families can transform neighborhoods every few years and certainly decade over decade.

Americans change their addresses at higher rates than most other countries, but that “move, move, move” mentality may be shifting. In 2016, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that only 11.2% of respondents had moved within the last year.

Additionally, 72% of Americans reported living in or close to the city they grew up in. To learn more about where people are staying put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state as of 2019.

Keep reading to discover which counties in your state have the most born-and-bred residents.

#30. Scotland County

– Population: 35,076
– Born in North Carolina: 25,940 (74.0% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 8,161 (23.3% of population)
— Midwest (2.6%), Northeast (5.7%), South (13.7%), West (1.1%)
– Born in another country: 837 (2.4% of population)
— Africa (0.2%), Asia (0.6%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (1.2%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40kRaA_0es0TS9D00

2 / 30Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Jones County

– Population: 9,594
– Born in North Carolina: 7,116 (74.2% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 2,189 (22.8% of population)
— Midwest (3.2%), Northeast (7.0%), South (9.5%), West (2.7%)
– Born in another country: 231 (2.4% of population)
— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.1%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (2.2%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cdMvd_0es0TS9D00

3 / 30Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Montgomery County

– Population: 27,252
– Born in North Carolina: 20,255 (74.3% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 4,511 (16.6% of population)
— Midwest (3.4%), Northeast (4.6%), South (7.4%), West (1.0%)
– Born in another country: 2,320 (8.5% of population)
— Africa (0.1%), Asia (1.0%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (7.0%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tHOXL_0es0TS9D00

4 / 30Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Northampton County

– Population: 19,946
– Born in North Carolina: 14,840 (74.4% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 4,723 (23.7% of population)
— Midwest (1.4%), Northeast (5.2%), South (15.8%), West (1.3%)
– Born in another country: 300 (1.5% of population)
— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.1%), Europe (0.6%), Latin America (0.8%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IpkcU_0es0TS9D00

5 / 30BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Nash County

– Population: 94,030
– Born in North Carolina: 70,080 (74.5% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 19,572 (20.8% of population)
— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (6.9%), South (10.6%), West (1.2%)
– Born in another country: 3,899 (4.1% of population)
— Africa (0.1%), Asia (1.0%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (2.7%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jsCcC_0es0TS9D00

6 / 30HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Tyrrell County

– Population: 4,095
– Born in North Carolina: 3,054 (74.6% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 913 (22.3% of population)
— Midwest (1.8%), Northeast (6.9%), South (11.9%), West (1.8%)
– Born in another country: 128 (3.1% of population)
— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.0%), Latin America (2.7%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lq3ES_0es0TS9D00

7 / 30digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#24. Graham County

– Population: 8,509
– Born in North Carolina: 6,363 (74.8% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 2,024 (23.8% of population)
— Midwest (5.9%), Northeast (2.8%), South (13.1%), West (1.8%)
– Born in another country: 111 (1.3% of population)
— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.0%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (1.1%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kv5X_0es0TS9D00

8 / 30OptimumPx // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Cleveland County

– Population: 97,282
– Born in North Carolina: 72,813 (74.8% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 21,636 (22.2% of population)
— Midwest (3.6%), Northeast (5.2%), South (11.5%), West (1.8%)
– Born in another country: 2,382 (2.4% of population)
— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.8%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (1.2%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YwAz7_0es0TS9D00

9 / 30Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Alexander County

– Population: 37,213
– Born in North Carolina: 27,888 (74.9% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 7,976 (21.4% of population)
— Midwest (4.7%), Northeast (4.7%), South (10.9%), West (1.2%)
– Born in another country: 1,225 (3.3% of population)
— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.4%), Latin America (2.2%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uRazL_0es0TS9D00

10 / 30RnR // Wikimedia Commons

#21. McDowell County

– Population: 45,227
– Born in North Carolina: 33,964 (75.1% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 9,229 (20.4% of population)
— Midwest (3.4%), Northeast (4.6%), South (10.6%), West (1.8%)
– Born in another country: 1,802 (4.0% of population)
— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.4%), Latin America (2.9%), North America (0.2%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Hwq3_0es0TS9D00

11 / 30Canva

#20. Hyde County

– Population: 5,213
– Born in North Carolina: 3,921 (75.2% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 1,036 (19.9% of population)
— Midwest (2.9%), Northeast (6.9%), South (9.2%), West (0.8%)
– Born in another country: 242 (4.6% of population)
— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.0%), Europe (0.0%), Latin America (4.6%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TG8Dd_0es0TS9D00

12 / 30gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Columbus County

– Population: 56,068
– Born in North Carolina: 42,196 (75.3% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 12,244 (21.8% of population)
— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (4.9%), South (14.0%), West (1.0%)
– Born in another country: 1,510 (2.7% of population)
— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.2%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (2.1%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j1Tso_0es0TS9D00

13 / 30Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Vance County

– Population: 44,479
– Born in North Carolina: 33,511 (75.3% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 8,599 (19.3% of population)
— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (7.1%), South (8.0%), West (1.7%)
– Born in another country: 2,322 (5.2% of population)
— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.6%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (4.2%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GjXxG_0es0TS9D00

14 / 30Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#17. Caldwell County

– Population: 81,884
– Born in North Carolina: 61,812 (75.5% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 17,118 (20.9% of population)
— Midwest (3.6%), Northeast (3.5%), South (11.4%), West (2.3%)
– Born in another country: 2,641 (3.2% of population)
— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.4%), Latin America (2.2%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fbYBo_0es0TS9D00

15 / 30State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Sampson County

– Population: 63,385
– Born in North Carolina: 47,944 (75.6% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 8,851 (14.0% of population)
— Midwest (1.4%), Northeast (3.8%), South (7.4%), West (1.3%)
– Born in another country: 6,328 (10.0% of population)
— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (9.3%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LpZgq_0es0TS9D00

16 / 30Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Wilson County

– Population: 81,435
– Born in North Carolina: 61,879 (76.0% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 14,171 (17.4% of population)
— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (5.1%), South (9.0%), West (0.9%)
– Born in another country: 5,201 (6.4% of population)
— Africa (0.2%), Asia (1.0%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (4.8%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YsWQa_0es0TS9D00

17 / 30Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Richmond County

– Population: 44,997
– Born in North Carolina: 34,353 (76.3% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 8,830 (19.6% of population)
— Midwest (2.4%), Northeast (5.6%), South (10.4%), West (1.1%)
– Born in another country: 1,723 (3.8% of population)
— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.7%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (2.8%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUOyz_0es0TS9D00

18 / 30Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Stanly County

– Population: 61,588
– Born in North Carolina: 47,095 (76.5% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 12,119 (19.7% of population)
— Midwest (3.5%), Northeast (5.8%), South (8.1%), West (2.1%)
– Born in another country: 2,161 (3.5% of population)
— Africa (0.3%), Asia (1.1%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (2.0%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPLaU_0es0TS9D00

19 / 30Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Greene County

– Population: 21,033
– Born in North Carolina: 16,189 (77.0% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 3,166 (15.1% of population)
— Midwest (1.7%), Northeast (5.1%), South (7.6%), West (0.5%)
– Born in another country: 1,610 (7.7% of population)
— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.1%), Europe (0.0%), Latin America (7.4%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382WRk_0es0TS9D00

20 / 30Wasrts // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Yadkin County

– Population: 37,602
– Born in North Carolina: 29,380 (78.1% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 6,171 (16.4% of population)
— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (3.5%), South (9.4%), West (1.4%)
– Born in another country: 1,846 (4.9% of population)
— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.0%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (4.5%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b4YWj_0es0TS9D00

21 / 30Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Lenoir County

– Population: 56,756
– Born in North Carolina: 44,422 (78.3% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 9,744 (17.2% of population)
— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (5.8%), South (8.0%), West (1.3%)
– Born in another country: 2,471 (4.4% of population)
— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (3.6%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCTqu_0es0TS9D00

22 / 30Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Wilkes County

– Population: 68,469
– Born in North Carolina: 53,906 (78.7% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 11,560 (16.9% of population)
— Midwest (3.1%), Northeast (3.7%), South (9.1%), West (0.9%)
– Born in another country: 2,836 (4.1% of population)
— Africa (0.2%), Asia (0.6%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (2.9%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWoLO_0es0TS9D00

23 / 30Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Halifax County

– Population: 51,190
– Born in North Carolina: 40,492 (79.1% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 9,574 (18.7% of population)
— Midwest (1.6%), Northeast (4.6%), South (10.5%), West (1.9%)
– Born in another country: 991 (1.9% of population)
— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.6%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (1.1%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07vkmG_0es0TS9D00

24 / 30ncwetlands.org// Wikimedia Commons

#7. Bladen County

– Population: 33,407
– Born in North Carolina: 26,732 (80.0% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 5,177 (15.5% of population)
— Midwest (2.9%), Northeast (3.8%), South (7.7%), West (1.1%)
– Born in another country: 1,320 (4.0% of population)
— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.1%), Europe (0.0%), Latin America (3.6%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNlpy_0es0TS9D00

25 / 30Alanteitleman // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Martin County

– Population: 22,849
– Born in North Carolina: 18,508 (81.0% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 3,832 (16.8% of population)
— Midwest (1.7%), Northeast (5.3%), South (8.4%), West (1.2%)
– Born in another country: 478 (2.1% of population)
— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (1.4%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q94mP_0es0TS9D00

26 / 30Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Anson County

– Population: 24,902
– Born in North Carolina: 20,181 (81.0% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 3,928 (15.8% of population)
— Midwest (1.4%), Northeast (4.6%), South (9.0%), West (0.8%)
– Born in another country: 719 (2.9% of population)
— Africa (0.0%), Asia (1.0%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (1.8%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dxpbp_0es0TS9D00

27 / 30Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Robeson County

– Population: 132,596
– Born in North Carolina: 107,756 (81.3% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 18,709 (14.1% of population)
— Midwest (1.6%), Northeast (3.4%), South (7.9%), West (1.0%)
– Born in another country: 5,556 (4.2% of population)
— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (3.4%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xtzOo_0es0TS9D00

28 / 30Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Bertie County

– Population: 19,380
– Born in North Carolina: 16,197 (83.6% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 2,938 (15.2% of population)
— Midwest (1.2%), Northeast (5.3%), South (7.9%), West (0.7%)
– Born in another country: 214 (1.1% of population)
— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.0%), Latin America (0.5%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fzJBD_0es0TS9D00

29 / 30State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Edgecombe County

– Population: 52,648
– Born in North Carolina: 44,093 (83.8% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 7,329 (13.9% of population)
— Midwest (1.7%), Northeast (4.5%), South (6.8%), West (0.7%)
– Born in another country: 1,144 (2.2% of population)
— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.3%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (1.7%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uutrC_0es0TS9D00

30 / 30Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Washington County

– Population: 11,922
– Born in North Carolina: 10,403 (87.3% of population)
– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 1,327 (11.1% of population)
— Midwest (1.2%), Northeast (3.2%), South (5.8%), West (0.9%)
– Born in another country: 192 (1.6% of population)
— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.2%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (1.3%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Star

Researchers Make Startling Find While Mapping Ocean Floor

Researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) came across a historic discovery while mapping the ocean floor recently — an oil tanker that dates back to World War II. The sunken oil tanker is called the SS Bloody Marsh. Its construction was completed in 1943, and it...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
The Independent

One of the most basic hotel amenities is disappearing

Whether out of necessity due to staffing shortages, out of respect for social distancing or perhaps just to save money, one of the primary amenities that sets a hotel apart from your home — daily housekeeping — is disappearing.The days of returning to a wrinkle-free duvet are likely gone. Forget fresh towels, and accept that your trash might never get taken out during your stay.The trend of no more daily housekeeping — while largely initiated by COVID-19 — has become the norm at many hotels. During the pandemic’s early days, when transmission was more of a mystery, many hotels cut...
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

North Carolina Man Survives Bite From One of the World’s Deadliest Snakes

An unnamed North Carolina man is out of the woods after treatments for a snake bite from one of the world’s deadliest vipers. The Gaboon viper, one of the most venomous snakes on the planet, is usually found in the rainforests and savannas of sub-Saharan Africa. But this Tar Heel State man got bit months ago while caring for the snake. Fortunately, the man had expert help nearby to save him from death.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Latin America#Europe#Africa#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#Northeast
The Weather Channel

April Starts the Most Dangerous Three Months for Tornadoes in the U.S.

April, May and June are the peak months for tornadoes in the United States. The highest tornado threat moves from the South toward the Plains and Midwest deeper into spring. Intense tornadoes are more likely to occur during the spring. Tornadoes have already been destructive and deadly in 2022, but...
ENVIRONMENT
country1037fm.com

This is the Richest Person in North Carolina

Did you know there are 724 billionaires living in the United States? California, New York, Florida, and Texas are the only states where they live. That information comes to us from Forbes.com. North Carolina has been known for the production of tobacco, furniture, and textiles. Money was big in these...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina site said to be chosen for massive EV plant

CHARLOTTE — An international carmaker has picked North Carolina for its first U.S. manufacturing site, a win that could mean as many as 13,000 jobs on buildout, multiple sources told the Triangle Business Journal. [ALSO READ: Governor, Charlotte mayor tout new electric vehicle charging station]. Sources identified the carmaker...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

A wayward bluebird is causing a stir on the North Carolina coast

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — Bird watchers on the North Carolina coast have gotten a special treat recently. “Rocky,” as he’s been dubbed, has been capturing folks’ attention, but not just because he’s Carolina blue! Rocky is a mountain bluebird, normally only found in the higher elevations of the Western United States. While they aren’t […]
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Severe thunderstorms bring large hailstones to Florida

While Florida is known as the Sunshine State, it is actually the most thunderstorm-prone part of the United States. Despite this, severe thunderstorms with large hail are very rare. Last week, the National Weather Service issued only the second warning for large hail in the state since 2002. Golf ball to tennis ball-sized hail was reported in a number of locations around the densely populated Orlando metro area.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Extreme rainfall hits New Zealand and Brazil while California feels early heat

Intense rainfall hit northern parts of New Zealand on 21 March, causing severe flooding. Albany in northern Auckland was hit by 109mm of rain in 10 hours with the March average 85mm to 90mm. About 76.8mm of this fell within just one hour, representing Auckland’s wettest hour on record. The flooding was associated with potent thunderstorms crossing the Auckland region which produced 4,000 lightning flashes in an hour and at its peak, 700 in five minutes.
ENVIRONMENT
WSB Radio

WHO: COVID deaths jump by 40%, but cases falling globally

GENEVA — (AP) — The number of people killed by the coronavirus surged by more than 40% last week, likely due to changes in how COVID-19 deaths were reported across the Americas and by newly adjusted figures from India, according to a World Health Organization report released Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy