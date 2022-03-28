ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh discusses upcoming Dreamville festival

WRAL
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10...

www.wral.com

Comments / 4

 

WRAL News

Raleigh artist brings Dreamville to life through vivid mural

Raleigh, N.C. — Zac Bender is bringing a his unique perspective and vision to the Dreamville Festival. Bender, a Raleigh-based artist and illustrator, was tasked with creating a mural that represents the festival through imagery and symbolism. He's grateful for the chance to create a piece that will be displayed at Dreamville, which is blossoming into one of the south's premier music festivals.
WNCT

Music festival Spazzfest XIII's owner speaks on upcoming event

WNCT's Ryan Harper spoke with Jeff Blinder, owner of Spazzfest XIII, a local music festival in Greenville that starts March 23th- March 26th. Music festival Spazzfest XIII’s owner speaks on upcoming …. Luck of the businesses: Double dose of good news …. Headliners announced for 2022 PirateFest. New peer...
WITN

Anglers to protest overfishing in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Anglers from across our state will protest overfishing in Raleigh Thursday morning. The protest comes after a similar protest last week outside the Division of Marine Fisheries headquarters in Morehead City. The group, called Rally for the Resource, is concerned about commercial over-harvesting and the decline...
WITN

North Carolina Seafood Festival announces new executive director

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Seafood Festival announced Virginia Yopp as its new executive director, effective this past Monday. Yopp succeeds Stephanie McIntyre who stepped down from the role after more than two decades at the helm on Feb. 15th. “I am honored to have the opportunity...
FOX8 News

What are the laws for panhandling in the Piedmont Triad?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brittany Thomas seems like any typical mother with children on the playground, but her family is homeless. She told FOX8, “We’ve been hit hard by COVID. We’ve been in hotels.” She was working as a cook when she was diagnosed with COVID-19, and a string of bad decisions and bad luck followed. […]
FOX8 News

North Carolina town ranked among top 25 best Southern small towns to live in

The U.S. South, considered to be any area south of the Mason-Dixon Line, is known for its hospitality, regional cuisines, and sprawling landscapes. Some towns boast historic attractions and outdoor activities while others have a picturesque view and massive landscapes. According to the Texas Relocation Report’s most recent data, Texas, one of the states featured on this […]
country1037fm.com

Good News North Carolina, Gas Relief Stimulus Money Could Come Soon

With gas prices soaring and poised to stay about $4 a gallon for the near future Congress is searching to provide some help. Democrats in the House have introduced multiple proposed bills with the intent of sending gas relief stimulus money to Americans. The plans are slightly reminiscent of 2021’s proposal which sent $1,400 stimulus checks to many individuals.
WNCT

Tasty Delights: Food trucks’ impact on Pitt Co., Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As the city of Greenville continues to grow, so do the options it has to offer. One thing that has become increasingly popular is food trucks. Instead of just brick and mortar stores, many have taken the dive into running and operating a food truck. A caravan of sorts has emerged […]
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Virginia

As we all know, Virginia is a beautiful state, and there has no shortage of beautiful attractions. There are several reasons people enjoy living in Virginia, such as the blue ridge mountains, skyline drive, great falls national park, and the devil's bathtub. Every corner of the state is marked by natural beauty.
UV Cavalier Daily

The upcoming Virginia Festival of the Book at a glance

An expansive slate of in-person and virtual events line the Virginia Festival of the Book’s 2022 schedule. Spanning from March 16 to March 20, the annual Virginia Humanities program aims to engage authors and readers in conversation about books, reading and literary culture generally. After holding the Festival virtually...
WRAL

First Friday Raleigh

First Friday is celebrated on the first Friday of each month at locations throughout Downtown Raleigh. Art galleries and studios are open late with rotating exhibits and artist talks. Exhibitors feature artists, music, and special offers. Retailers and restaurants can offer discounts and specials. There's something and somewhere for everyone. First Friday is free and open to all.
WRAL

Pop-Up Raleigh market

Pop-Up Raleigh is celebrating 10 years of supporting local creatives through market-style shopping events and we have some fun things planned for 2022. The biggest change will be returning to our regular, pre-pandemic schedule of third Saturday afternoon markets. Yep, no more Sunday markets until the holiday season! We have added some table spaces INSIDE the brewery and will still have tented artisans OUTSIDE Trophy’s patio, making room for almost 40 vendors. Raleigh’s local market shopping scene has exploded, so I am refocusing Pop-Up Raleigh to the original mission of having a highly curated, art & vintage market, once a month.
WRAL

Downtown Elkin is a cultural hot spot

This story was written for our partner, Explore Elkin. A former milling town nestled in the Blue Ridge foothills, Elkin boasts beautiful natural architecture. The Yadkin River runs through the historic downtown, and numerous trails beckon visitors to explore the area on foot or on bicycle. Recently, Elkin has added...
WRAL

DeSantis signs controversial bill restricting certain LGBTQ topics in the classroom

CNN — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed into law a controversial bill that would ban certain instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms. The "Parental Rights in Education" bill -- dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by its opponents -- states that "classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."
WRAL

Montpelier ends power-share with enslaved descendants group

ORANGE, Va. — Less than a year after the board that manages James Madison’s Montpelier estate in Virginia announced plans to share authority equally with descendants of people once enslaved there, the board has voted to strip power-sharing status from a group representing African Americans who trace their roots to the historic estate.
