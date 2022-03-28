Raleigh discusses upcoming Dreamville festival

Pop-Up Raleigh is celebrating 10 years of supporting local creatives through market-style shopping events and we have some fun things planned for 2022. The biggest change will be returning to our regular, pre-pandemic schedule of third Saturday afternoon markets. Yep, no more Sunday markets until the holiday season! We have added some table spaces INSIDE the brewery and will still have tented artisans OUTSIDE Trophy’s patio, making room for almost 40 vendors. Raleigh’s local market shopping scene has exploded, so I am refocusing Pop-Up Raleigh to the original mission of having a highly curated, art & vintage market, once a month.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO