RB Ronald Jones anticipates success with Chiefs

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
 1 day ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Chiefs added another offensive weapon this offseason by signing running back Ronald Jones.

Jones, who played four years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won Super Bowl LV against the Chiefs, will share a backfield with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was picked by the Chiefs in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU.

“I think it’s going to be a great one-two punch,” Jones said. “He’s very athletic, got a great skillset as well. It’ll be great to see him work in-person and going in and competing.”

RoJo joins one of the top offenses in the league over the last few years and said he looks forward to using his skillset to play his part.

“I think they fit very well, talking to Coach Reid] and Coach EB. Just seeing the things they do with running backs, I think my skillset translates perfectly,” Jones said. “In a system like this, everybody’s going to eat. I’m just looking forward to getting opportunities and getting out there and making the most of them.”

With the Buccaneers, Jones rushed for 2,174 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.

In 2019 and 2020, he surpassed the 1,000+ total yards threshold.

Jones joins his former-USC teammate wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster as an offseason acquisition in Kansas City. The Super Bowl champion running back anticipates the duo will help the Chiefs continued success.

“JuJu is physical, great athlete, great in space. Yeah, it’s going to be interesting to see and I’m excited to get to work with him again. We bring a lot of success wherever we go, so I’ll be anticipating that,” Jones said.

The Chiefs will play the Buccaneers in 2022, giving Jones a chance to play against his former team.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Hutch Post

Super Bowl champ joins Chiefs at runningback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Ronald Jones to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday, adding some depth behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the running back room. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s big request to Dolphins after trade, revealed

The Miami Dolphins immediately beefed up their wide receiver depth chart when they acquired superstar Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did the Dolphins pay a big price to acquire Hill’s services. but the former Chiefs star was immediately paid like the league’s best wide receiver, as he inked a four-year, $120 million deal with the franchise. However, Hill reportedly wanted something more than just the money. The star wideout made a request of the Dolphins after the trade, as reported by Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin shares strong words on Mitchell Trubisky’s potential with Steelers

On the heels of Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, the Pittsburgh Steelers came to terms with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on a two-year deal earlier this month. While there was much outside speculation that the Steelers would make a push to trade for the likes of Russell Wilson or Jimmy Garoppolo, team general manager Kevin Colbert opted for a low-risk, high-reward by signing Trubisky. The former North Carolina passer spent the past year as the backup quarterback for Josh Allen, while also learning from now-former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
NFL
Kansas State
FOX Sports

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Ronald Jones II to Chiefs, Zuerlein joins Jets

This NFL offseason has featured a series of blockbuster moves, and it appears things aren't slowing down anytime soon. franchise quarterbacks get traded, numerous Pro Bowlers change addresses, the return of one GOAT and a few jaw-dropping monster deals involving some of the biggest wideouts in the league. Stay here...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly expected to add another linebacker this offseason. Per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Steelers are going to sign linebacker Genard Avery to a one-year deal. Avery was originally picked by the Cleveland Browns at the 2018 NFL Draft before spending the last two...
NFL
Juju Smith Schuster
We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

