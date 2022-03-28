ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

DSM is now “Broadway Dallas”

WFAA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWay back in 1962, the State Fair...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Omaha welcomes Broadway royalty

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many Broadway stars have performed in Omaha over the years, but rarely will you see a collection of talent like the four women who will be in concert at the Orpheum Theater Sunday night. In fact, if you see one of these ladies at a coffee...
OMAHA, NE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Broadway comes to Silverwood

ATHOL — It’s not every day young, talented entertainers move across the country from Nashville to take a gig in the Gem State. North Idaho, meet Wendi and Luke Yellin, the new holders of your passports to fun and adventure on Silverwood Theme Park’s historic Engine No. 7 steam train ride.
PERFORMING ARTS
CW33 NewsFix

VR exhibition CARNE y ARENA now in Dallas until April 18

DALLAS (KDAF) — Academy Award-winning writer and director Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s virtual reality installation CARNE y ARENA is now in Dallas until April 18. The installation is located at the Food & Fiber Pavilion, Fair Park Gate 3 (3809 Grand Avenue Dallas, TX 75210). It is open to the public six days a week, from Tuesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
WALA-TV FOX10

Broadway Stars and Professionals to lead a Broadway Workshop

The Azalea City Center for the Arts is a nonprofit organization in Mobile, Alabama, with a mission to provide opportunities for children and adults to explore the world of artistic expression through quality educational programs, recitals and performance opportunities that enhance self-confidence and encourage personal growth while strengthening academic and artistic skills.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
Distractify

Meet the Newest Actress to Join 'NCIS: Hawai'i'

Season 1 of the anticipated CBS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i kicked off in November 2021 and introduced viewers to Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (played by Vanessa Lachey) and her team of special agents. Since then, we’ve had the opportunity to learn more about the naval officers who make...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dsm#Performing#Broadway Dallas
MassLive.com

Foxwoods to offer series of Broadway shows

MASHANTUCKET, Connecticut — Foxwoods Resort Casino is reviving its “Broadway Series at Foxwoods” later this spring. Fiddler on the Roof, May 27–29: Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter, featuring musical hits you know and love including “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were A Rich Man” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker.” Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific and The King and I bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.
MUSIC
Calhoun County Journal

Hairspray: The National Broadway Tour in Oxford

Come enjoy the comedy classy Hairspray on Thursday, March 31 2022 at 7:00pm at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. You can’t stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl’s inspiring dream to dance! The 1950s are out, and change is in the air! Hairspray, the winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance, and deliriously tuneful songs. It’s 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire—to dance on the popular “Corny Collins Show.” When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from a social outcast to a sudden star. A get-up and dance musical that “Welcomes to the 60s!” Hairspray also reminds us that “dancing together” is an ongoing project; one that requires action, awareness, and a bit of Tracy’s relentless optimism. Tracy must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network…all without denting her ‘do!
OXFORD, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy