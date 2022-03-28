Lanes back open after Semi-truck jackknifed on Hwy 99

UPDATE: The incident has been cleared and lanes have been reopened.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — A three-vehicle accident in the southbound lanes of Highway 99 is causing delays near State Route 46

A semi-truck is jackknifed in the left two lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol. As of 8:25 a.m., there was a closure in place for the fast lane.

The accident involving two sedans and a semi-truck happened around 7:54 a.m. on Monday, according to CHP.

Officers are on the scene and reporting that there is fuel leaking on the roadway.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.

