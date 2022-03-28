ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Lanes back open after Semi-truck jackknifed on Hwy 99

By Miabelle Salzano
KGET
KGET
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3MjG_0es0RyPb00

UPDATE: The incident has been cleared and lanes have been reopened.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — A three-vehicle accident in the southbound lanes of Highway 99 is causing delays near State Route 46

A semi-truck is jackknifed in the left two lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol. As of 8:25 a.m., there was a closure in place for the fast lane.

The accident involving two sedans and a semi-truck happened around 7:54 a.m. on Monday, according to CHP.

Officers are on the scene and reporting that there is fuel leaking on the roadway.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 3

Check out more stories from
KGET
KGET

13K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KGET

Man ejected, killed on Hwy 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman killed in Grapevine crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on the Grapevine on Tuesday. Andriena Mia Rea, 23, was the passenger of a vehicle that crashed into a hillside south of Grapevine Road in Lebec, officials said. She died from her injuries at the scene at 11:21 […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Vehicle dumped in canal after deadly hit and run: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An SUV authorities say struck and killed a man crossing a northwest Bakersfield intersection on New Year’s Eve was found a week later submerged in a canal. The Ford Freestyle SUV was missing a passenger side mirror — a broken passenger side mirror was found at the crash scene — and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Authorities remove over a dozen stolen cars from aqueduct

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP in Fort Tejon says officers and other agencies recently pulled over a dozen reported stolen vehicles out from the water of an aqueduct. According to a post on CHP Ft. Tejon’s Facebook page, CHP officers, KCSO and the California Department of Water Resources recovered 14 stolen vehicles out of the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Accidents
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX59

Semi-truck driver arrested after crash kills Carmel woman

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. — A semi-truck driver is in custody after an overnight crash in Fountain County left a Carmel woman dead. The Indiana State Police said the crash happened on Interstate 74 near the 8 mile marker just before midnight Wednesday. When police arrived, they found a 2016 Freightliner and a 2012 Toyota Camry […]
CARMEL, IN
Bakersfield Now

10 arrested, 18 vehicles impounded & 65 cited: BPD/CHP street-racing operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A joint "Street Racing Enforcement Operation" conducted overnight Saturday targeted illegal street racing in Bakersfield led to 10 arrests, 18 impounds and over 60 citations. From 6:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. officers from the Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol held a "zero-tolerance enforcement...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#State Route 46#Kget 17
KGET

Digging at Cal City home related to decade-old disappearance

UPDATE (March 26): California City police said an arrest has been made in connection to the search Friday. Officials said unidentified human remains were found in a shallow grave during the search at the home on 86th Street near Lime Avenue. One person was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for murder, but […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Highway 58 closed in Tehachapi, at least 1 dead

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead as a result of a crash on Highway 58 in Tehachapi. All eastbound lanes of traffic are shut down and diverted to Mill, according to CHP. Traffic is being diverted to Mill Street before being directed back onto Highway 58. Officials said one of the […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Big rig crashes into horse on I-5 in French Camp

The Latest – Tuesday, March 22 7:10 a.m. Northbound Interstate 5 has reopened, but the Mathews Road off-ramp is still closed. Original story below: FRENCH CAMP, Calif. (KTXL) — A big rig crashed into an escaped horse on Interstate 5 in French Camp Tuesday morning, heavily impacting traffic in the area. According to the California […]
FRENCH CAMP, CA
ABC4

Semi-truck head-on collision in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – At around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, a head-on collision occurred on SR-6 in Spanish Fork. A Dodge Journey was travelling eastbound on SR-6 before crossing over the center lines and crashing head-on with a semi-truck that was travelling westbound. The Dodge continued moving eastbound and crashed into another […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
KGET

New details in deadly Highway 178 crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol has released new details about the crash on Highway 178 in which one man died on March 19. A preliminary investigation found that the driver of the vehicle was driving through a right curve in the roadway at an unknown speed. For unknown reasons, the driver crossed over […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Shooting on California Ave and P Street leaves 1 dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is currently investigating a call about a victim with major injuries on California Avenue and P Street. The call came in at 5:13 p.m. Officers said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives responded to the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 arrested after attempted catalytic converter theft, shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An attempted catalytic converter theft Monday led to a shooting and the arrest of two men — one who has four other ongoing criminal cases. Adam Robert Sickler, 32, and Anthony Aldaco, 26, appeared in court Friday where their next hearing was set for April 19. Three people were interrupted Monday […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy