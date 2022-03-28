ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nitro, WV

2-vehicle crash closes lane of I-64E

By Jessica Patterson
 1 day ago

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a crash on the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge.

911 officials say the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 10:54 a.m. near mile-marker 44 of I-64 East. West Virginia 511 officials say one eastbound lane is closed at this time.

According to Putnam County dispatchers, one person was transported to be treated for a minor injury. The road is expected to open with in the next 20 minutes.

