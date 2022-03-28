ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Smart Display Savings: Grab a Refurb 2nd-Gen Echo Show for $150 Off

By Max McHone
CNET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith so many limitations on travel these days, staying in touch with friends and family across the globe is more important than ever. It's also easier than ever too, with smart displays like this second-generation Amazon Echo show. With a full HD 10.1-inch display and a built-in 5MP...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch TV today

If you’re looking for a great new TV, we’ve spotted one of the best 4K TV deals out there for anyone looking for something midrange in price but not size. Right now, you can buy a TCL 70-inch 4K TV for just $550 at Best Buy. A huge saving of $280, the 4K TV is ordinarily priced at $830 so you can save big on this equally big TV. It offers all the functionality you could need from such a 4K TV so it’s a pretty sweet deal for anyone looking to upgrade for less. Buy it now while stocks last. When it comes to Best Buy TV deals, you simply can’t go wrong.
ELECTRONICS
MySanAntonio

Firestick vs Roku: Which Streaming Device Should You Choose for 2022?

The act of streaming content has exploded in recent years. While streaming was predicted to grow already, the coronavirus pandemic truly helped to speed up that growth since many people were stuck at home with nothing to do. But when you are going to stream on your television screen, you...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Forget Siri, Put Alexa on Your iPhone Home Screen

Yes, you can talk to Alexa on all your Echo devices and your iPhone. Siri is fine (and Apple added a couple updates for its virtual assistant in iOS 15.4), but if you would rather converse with Amazon's voice assistant, you can just add the iOS Alexa app widget to your iPhone or iPad home screen. Once you set it up, one tap brings up the assistant you'd prefer to talk to.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Displays#Smart Devices#Smart Home#Refurb
ELLE DECOR

24 Best Home Deals From Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet

You don’t have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don’t have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

11 Roku Tips and Tricks You Probably Didn't Know Existed

Roku makes some of the most popular streaming devices on the market. Part of the appeal is that Roku's platform offers a wide variety of content, and it's easy to navigate. The straightforward Roku setup process should leave new owners with their favorite channels installed and ready for streaming. While you might be eager to jump into your favorite shows, your Roku has some cool tricks that might help enhance your viewing experience. Whether you're looking to organize your streaming channels or hoping to learn how to quickly play back dialogue you missed, we've come up with a list of tips and tricks that should satisfy Roku novices and experts alike.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Travel
Gadget Flow

Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera adjusts its frame to people moving around or entering

Undergo remote videoconferences with the Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera. It uses AI to dynamically re-frame whenever the presenter moves around, more people enter the room, or a new person interacts. As a result, you don’t need to manually adjust the lens to create a more professional remote meeting. The Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera also features a 130° wide field of view, high-quality glass optics, digital pan-tilt-zoom, and a low-light sensor. Combined, these features enhance the overall clarity of your content, which is great for presenting documents or images. Moreover, this gadget offers a sharp focus on the foreground and background, so viewers can see everything clearly and precisely. Above all, its compact form enables it to blend into your office space. Overall, reduce limitations with remote teams with this compact camera that allows others to see your facial expressions.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
SPY

Top 10 Tuesday Amazon Deals: Greenworks Pressure Washers for $80, Pickleball Sets for $60 and $10 At-Home Covid Tests

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon is doing its best to shake us out of the early week doldrums. Today we’re seeing lots of deals — significant, deep discounts on top brands and cool gadgets. Combing through these deals is hard work, but bringing excellent and easy Amazon shopping to you is what we do! Yesterday, we found tons of great discounts for SPY readers. We hope you jumped on some of those deals before they went away, but...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Real-Life 'Halo' Boots Put You in Master Chief's Shoes

Halo's Master Chief is famous for never taking off his helmet. But now you can at least get your hands on his boots, with new footwear inspired by the iconic Xbox games and upcoming Paramount Plus TV show. Wolverine, the venerable maker of tough footwear for hard work and hard...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

Why Do So Many VPN Services Collect Tracking Data on Their Sites?

VPNs are an excellent tool you can use to level up your online privacy and security. However, it may come as a surprise to you to learn that many VPN companies collect tracking data on their websites. So why do so many VPN platforms collect cookie data on their sites?...
TECHNOLOGY
Seekingalpha.com

SLING TV arrives on Amazon's Echo Show 15

SLING TV, a live streaming TV service and subsidiary of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), has launched on the new Echo Show 15 device from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The launch will expand the reach of SLING TV to Echo Show customers. The service will roll out to more Echo Show devices in the future, reaching a larger customer base across the US.
ELECTRONICS
MySanAntonio

Roku’s latest update allows you to personalize streaming more than ever

Another day, another software update for your devices — but Roku's latest streaming update is one worth clocking. Whether you’re streaming on your TV at home or via the app, its new OS 11 delivers an experience that’s more personalized than ever, including Roku Photo Streams, a powerful speech clarity setting, and an enhanced Live TV mode.
SHOPPING
SPY

Incredible Savings of Up to $1,000 Off Hisense Smart TVs, Plus Free $100 Gift Card

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. With March Madness in full swing, now is the perfect time to grab a brand-new TV to watch your favorite teams duke it out on the court. Hisense is offering savings on a wide range of different TVs, so if you’re in the market for a 4K ULED TV without breaking the bank, now is the time to jump on one of these deals. In fact, you’re saving up to $1,000 off. You also...
ELECTRONICS
Decider.com

The Echo Show 15 Is The Only Smarthome Hub You Need

All the products and services on this page were chosen by a Decider editor, but we may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission on some items if you decide to buy. With our busy schedules and return to the office, making sure your day is as stress-free as possible...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Amazon's Echo Show 5 Hits Black Friday Pricing Again, Grab One for $45

Make mornings easy and convenient with a bedside smart display that can help you get a jump on your day. The Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) is the perfect addition to any nightstand or end table because it can show your calendar, the weather and the news at a glance. Plus, it works as an alarm clock and can even simulate a sunrise to help you wake up feeling refreshed. And with Alexa, you can control all of these features with just your voice. Right now, you can save 47% off the Echo Show 5 and score one for your home for just $45 at Amazon. This matches Black Friday pricing and the lowest price we've seen for this model.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy