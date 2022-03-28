ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD: Chris Rock Not Pressing Assault Charges Against Will Smith

mystar106.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 29: Host Chris Rock speaks onstage during the BET AWARDS '14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in...

www.mystar106.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Academy Issues Statement After Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Slapping Incident

Click here to read the full article. “The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” reads a statement posted to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ Twitter account about two hours after Will Smith walked onstage and slapped presenter Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Hollywood Reacts To The Oscar Slap: Physical Assault, Say Many; “How We Do It”, Says Jaden Smith The Academy tweet then sought to refocus attention on the more dignified elements of the evening: “Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022 – live: LAPD respond to Will Smith hitting Chris Rock during ceremony

This year’s Oscars featured shocks, sighs and surprises – but all anyone will care about is a slap. The Academy Awards took place on Sunday night (27 March), with films including The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, Licorice Pizza and Coda battling it out in the big categories.The biggest story of the night had almost nothing to do with the awards at hand: a shocking altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock sparked by a joke about Smith’s wife Jada. Smith walked up onto the stage and appeared to smack Rock in the face, before shouting at...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Will Smith Won’t Be Arrested For Oscars Assault Of Chris Rock After Comic Declines To File Police Report

Click here to read the full article. Chris Rock has decided not to file a police report against Will Smith after the King Richard actor hit him in the face onstage at the Oscars on Sunday — at least for now. Los Angeles Police Department officers on the scene at the well-guarded event at the Dolby Theatre spoke with Rock soon after the ABC telecast ended, sources confirm. If Rock had filed a report with the LAPD and Smith was charged with assault, the newly minted Oscar winner could have faced up to six months behind bars and a fine up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
NME

Will Smith issues formal apology to Chris Rock after Oscars slap: “I was out of line”

Will Smith has shared a formal apology to Chris Rock, following the pair’s altercation at this year’s Oscars ceremony. During Sunday’s event (March 27), Smith interrupted a monologue of Rock’s after the latter joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, being bald (the Matrix actress has been open in the past about suffering with alopecia). Smith walked up to the stage and slapped Rock, then after returning to his seat, yelled at the presenting comedian: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Black Driver For ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Wrongfully Arrested On Set Files $20M Lawsuit Against LAPD

A Black driver working for ABC’s acclaimed medical drama Grey’s Anatomy was wrongfully arrested at gunpoint in front of cast and crew members in March 2021. According to CBS Los Angeles, 31-year-old Ernest Simon Jr. is suing the city of Los Angeles and LAPD for $20 million in damages after being racially-profiled at a traffic stop and having a gun pulled out at him during the wrongful arrest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Mother of girl, 12, who shot cousin then herself on Instagram Live denies police claim it was a murder-suicide

The mother of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly shot her cousin and then herself with a gun in St Louis in the early hours of Monday morning has denied a police characterisation of the act as a murder-suicide. The entire event was broadcast on Instagram Live. “(Paris) dropped the gun, and it fell, and it went off to my knowledge,” the girl’s mother Shanise Harvey told KSDK in St Louis. “And then when she picked it up, she picked it up by the barrel and it went off. That’s all I know... It was not a suicide. It was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
MMA Fighting

Jorge Masvidal pleads not guilty to charges in alleged assault against Colby Covington, next court date in April

Jorge Masvidal has entered a not guilty plea after being charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief following an alleged assault against Colby Covington. Online court records obtained by MMA Fighting showed that Masvidal entered a written plea of not guilty along with a demand for a trial by jury after he was arrested late Wednesday night by Miami Beach police.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Police#Lapd#Nokia Theatre L A#Academy Award
CBS Chicago

Bank robbers dress as security, make off with about $100,000 on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Customers and employees at a Near West Side bank were forced to the floor during a robbery Tuesday afternoon. As CBS 2's Meredith Barack reported, police and the FBI were investigating after the thieves held up the Chase Bank at 1225 S. Ashland Ave. just south of Roosevelt Road. Per police radio traffic, they got away with a lot of money – to the tune of about $100,000. Police radio also reported the robber or robbers were wearing some type of security guard uniform when they took the money. "Security uniform - the actual security guard was punching in the code to get in the backroom, and that's when they bum rushed her and put everybody on the floor and got to that back vault," an officer was heard saying over the scanner. Detectives were on scene all afternoon interviewing witnesses, looking at evidence, and figuring out how the robbers got the money. Chase Bank said all customers and employees who were inside the bank at the time were OK afterward. There was no work on whether a gun was involved.
CHICAGO, IL
Oxygen

FBI Reopens 1994 Case Of Young Mother's Murder, Which Is Possibly Connected To Separate Slaying

The FBI is stepping in to take a new look at the 1994 murder of a young Missouri mother who was murdered in her own home. It’s been 28 years since someone shot 26-year-old Diana Ault with her two young children nearby in their Independence, Missouri, home, according to NBC affiliate KSHB-TV. On Monday, the FBI announced they'll be joining forces with the Independence Police Department to reopen the cold case investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy