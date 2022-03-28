Warm Monday for North Texas ahead of mid-week storms

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a warm start to the North Texas work week as Monday will see highs in the 80s and even some areas nearing the 90-degree mark. Some winds from the south will be present and could hit around 15-20 mph.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says warm conditions from the weekend are continuing for the start of the work week before some storms make their way into the region. “Low level moisture will begin to increase later today and this will help ease the fire situation to some degree. Minimum humidity this afternoon will be around 25% across our western counties and around 35% near the Crittenburg Complex.”

Tuesday morning will be cloudy, with gusty south winds and increasing humidity. Coming up next? Storm chances are set to increase during the late evening and overnight on Tuesday.

