UTICA — A Utica man is facing felony drug possession charges for trafficking cocaine out of a residence on Downer Avenue, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said Orlando Flagg, 50, was distributing narcotics out of a residence on Downer Avenue over a period of time. Police said they conducted an extensive investigation into drug trafficking, which led to two search warrants being executed on the residence.

UTICA, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO