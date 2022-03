The Scottish Conservatives have set out proposals for a Local Care Service, presenting it as an alternative to the Scottish Government’s planned National Care Service.It comes after the party’s health spokesman, Sandesh Gulhane, said he was “terrified” of the prospect of the SNP-proposed centralised National Care Service.At the heart of the Tories’ plans is a “local care guarantee” that no one would be offered care far away from their home.The party says there is a risk this practice could become more widespread under the government’s plans.I'm terrified of the National Care ServiceSandesh GulhaneSpeaking to the PA news agency ahead of...

