Bruce Arians can wait a little longer before he has to start worrying about the Buccaneers’ quarterback situation. For a little over a month, it looked like Tampa Bay was going to have to find a new signal-caller through either free agency, a trade or the 2022 NFL Draft. But the organization was able to remove that item from the to-do list when Tom Brady came out of his short-lived retirement and announced his intent to play in the upcoming campaign.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO