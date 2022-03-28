ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TX

East Texas man killed in two-vehicle wreck in Henderson County

CBS19
CBS19
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after he struck a vehicle that failed to yield the right-of-way to the motorcycle in Henderson County near Brownsboro. Emanuel Reynolds,...

www.cbs19.tv

Comments / 0

CBS19
CBS19

13K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Related
KWTX

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on rural Central Texas road identified

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Jason Dudik, 41, of Penelope, as the motorcyclist killed in a wreck Sunday morning. DPS Troopers responded to the crash on FM-2114 near CR-3231, northeast of Penelope, at about 2 a.m. on March 20. Dudik, riding...
PENELOPE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
County
Henderson County, TX
City
Brownsboro, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Chandler, TX
Henderson County, TX
Crime & Safety
KLTV

2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Both doctors shot in a Smith County dental office incident have died, according to the sheriff’s office. The men were shot by Steven Alexander Smith, 40, who is charged with capital murder, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Larry Christian. Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Dps#Right Of Way#Traffic Accident
KTAL

Texarkana boy recovering at home after dogs attack

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A young boy is expected to fully recover after being attacked by two dogs over the weekend in Texarkana, Texas. City officials say two pit bulls attacked 12-year-old Zachary Self on Saturday evening at Karrh Park. Zachary was playing with his friends when the dogs...
TEXARKANA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSAV News 3

Police say teen was shot dead Monday afternoon

Editor’s note: The original version of this story reported the victim was a man, however, it was later confirmed to be a teen. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 16-year-old boy was shot dead in Savannah Monday afternoon, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said the shooting took place in the 400 block of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Detectives Release Armed Robbery Suspect’s Photo

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a robbery suspect from an incident on Jan. 14 where a victim was shot in the arm. If you recognize this man, please call Fort Worth police. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) On March 21, they released an image of one of several suspects possibly involved in stealing the victim’s backpack at a food mart on Meadowbrook Drive. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-4576.
FORT WORTH, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Several Driving While Intoxicated Arrests Tops the Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 45 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 45 arrests on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday including the following: Philip Martinez was…
SAN ANGELO, TX
WFAA

1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Fort Worth party, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person has been killed and three others were hospitalized in a shooting at a party overnight in Fort Worth, police told WFAA. The Fort Worth Police Department said in a news release that officers were dispatched at approximately 12:39 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Northwest Loraine Street, in the North Side neighborhood, for a shooting call. When officers arrived, they found a man "with at least 1 apparent gunshot wound to his torso."
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy