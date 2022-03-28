ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County Restaurant Scores March 22-28

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T1AB3_0es0Qd0x00

Newest Restaurant Report Card

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

Margaritas of Cordova – 53
1805 N Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38016
Violations include: person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge, no employee illness policy posted (copy was left on site), employees were not washing their hands and changing gloves after leaving stations (employees educated on policy and inspector advised creating a handwashing station), observed cross contamination of food – employees picked up raw chicken, then beef, vegetables, shrimp and put them on the grill without changing gloves, cutting boards need to be replaced, microwave needs a wash rinse and to be sanitized, improper cooling method for potatoes (they should not be covered), improper cold holding temperatures, improper date marking (inspector educated employee on proper date marking), chicken bouillon container stored on top of chemicals, improper cooling down methods (inspector educated employees), food (rice and beans) not properly labelled in storage room, food stored on floor in storage area, employee cell phone was on cutting board, scooper stored inside flower, rice and seasoning, gloves were not being used properly – not changing gloves after changing tasks or stations, can opener needs to be washed, rinsed and sanitized, no hot and cold water at left faucet in 3-compartment sink, 3 compartment sink does not work properly, dumpster doors were left open, kitchen floors need cleaning, damaged floor tile near hot holding table.

Dixie Queen – 70
2391 Airways Memphis, TN 38114
Violations include: no paper towels observed by hand washing sink, food observed uncovered in prep cooler and reach in refrigerator, food improperly stored in prep cooler, ice machine needs cleaning, sanitizer bucket observed stored on top of dessert station, no thermometer observed in prep cooler, reach in cooler or freezer, squeeze bottles need labelling, kitchen employee observed without hair restraint, ice scoop stored improperly, interior of prep cooler, deep freezer need cleaning, drink fountain needs cleaning, exterior of cooking equipment needs cleaning, exterior of deep freezer needs cleaning, backsplash needs cleaning, ventilation hood needs cleaning, dumpster door left open, wall and floor need cleaning, light fixture needs covering, compliance with the TN Non-Smoker Protection Act.

Huey’s 73
1771 N Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38018
Violations include: employees changing stations without washing their hands, onions stored under salmon and tuna in cooler, cutting boards on the line need to be replaced or repaired – stained and too many grooves on it, improper cooling temperatures, improper date marking on ready-to-eat foods, no thermometer in deep freezer, food not properly labelled that is no longer in original container (sugar, onions, flour), food stored on floor in freezer and storage, sanitizer bucket did not have enough sanitizer present – wiping cloths should be stored inside bucket, scoop stored in container of seasoning, employees are not changing gloves when they change tasks, floors by line inside kitchen need to be swept and mopped.

La Costa Restaurant – 77
5359 Winchester Rd Memphis, TN 38115
Violations include: Multiple priority violations found at this location regarding person in charge’s knowledge of operations, no paper towels present in handwashing sink, pink mildew buildup inside ice machine, reach in cooler products are not at or below 41 degrees, no date marking on ground beef and enchiladas inside reach in cooler, eggs stored outside cooler, employee observed without hair restraint, no running water in handwashing sink in kitchen, light fixture is out in the kitchen.

Margaritas of Cordova (Bar) – 85
1805 N Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38016
Violations include: no employee illness policy present, an employee walked behind bar the make a drink but did not wash their hands, no soap or paper towels available, drinks stored on the floor, dumpster left open, floor tiles are missing.

100s:
A&J Catfish Station
5950 Knight Arnold Ext Memphis, TN 38115

Da Wing Goat
5173 South Third Street Memphis, TN 38109

The Draft Room (Bar)
191 Beale St. Memphis, TN 38103

FedEx Forum Blue Note Bar
191 Beale St. Memphis, TN 38103

FedEx Forum LIT Lounge Bar
191 Beale St. Memphis, TN 38103

FedEx Forum Lucille’s Room
191 Beale St. Memphis, TN 38103

FedEx Forum Main Kitchen
191 Beale St. Memphis, TN 38103

Garibaldi’s Taqueria
5967 Knight Arnold Memphis, TN 38115

Groovy Italian Ice
4119 Westmont Road Memphis, TN 38109

Hot Dog King
3449 Ardmore Memphis, TN 38127

Idella Soul Food Traditional and More (Mobile Unit)
5671 Falling Bark Dr. Memphis, TN 38134

Ikea Restaurants
7900 Ikea Way, Cordova, TN 38016

Smokin Rick’s Memphis
855 Freeman Memphis, TN 38122

Tacos Don Pedro (Mobile Unit)
2903 S. Perkins Memphis, TN 38118

