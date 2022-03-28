ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Dog of the Day: Miranda

fox4news.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA 4-year-old dog who had a rough...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
KARE

Top 10 puppy names for 2022

A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family. Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022. The business surveyed...
PETS
Wbaltv.com

Sweet dog needs new home

Time now to find a good home for a pet in need. Joining us is Alexa Jones from BARCS animal shelter introduces us to a dog in need.
PETS
103.3 WKFR

Tiny Trixie, 2-Years-Old, Is The Perfect Couch Potato Companion

Do you wish you had an animal that would just sit around with you and binge-watch t.v. all day? Then Trixie would be the perfect companion. Trixie, our guest for Dog Days, is about 2 years old. She's a little camera shy and seems to have a slight aversion to men. At least, when she first meets them. She had no problem immediately running up to me (a woman) but, it took Dana sitting on the floor at a distance for a few minutes before Trixie felt comfortable.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Dog Gets Goosed By Family Cat and It’s Hilarious [WATCH]

For twelve years, our first two pets, Ruby and Bob, have been best friends. We were worried when we found our cat, Bob, at the creek, about whether or not our dog, Ruby, would get along with her. Ruby, typically, wasn't fond of any other female animals. She is an Alpha female and wants no other female in the yard. But, it turns out that Bob was an exception.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Spca
Lexington Herald-Leader

23 puppies rescued from ‘hoarding situation’ will be up for adoption, NC shelter says

A North Carolina animal shelter welcomed 23 puppies on March 9 after they were rescued from what animal control called a “hoarding situation.”. The Foothills Humane Society — located in Columbus, a town about 84 miles west of Charlotte — is giving a second chance to 23 puppies found by the Polk County Animal Control. Animal control officials said the puppies were living in poor conditions that left them malnourished, a shelter worker told McClatchy News.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

225 Animals Rescued from Unlicensed Animal Breeder in Iowa

225 animals were rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) from an unlicensed animal breeder in the state this week. This is an addition to the previous rescue of dogs and hamsters in Iowa back in February, increasing the total number of rescued animals to more than 300 within a month.
LEE COUNTY, IA
WETM

Pet of the Week: Geronimo, Animal Care Sanctuary

EAST SMITHFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week from the Animal Care Sanctuary is a total sweetheart with enthusiasm and kisses to spare!. Geronimo, a five-month-old “gentleman” loves attention and loves just about everybody. ACS said despite having a lot of learning and growing left to do, he would do very well in a home with other dogs, cats, or kids. And he absolutely loves to give a good kiss, go on long walks and run around the yard. And because he’s so young and bright, he should be relatively easy to train; in fact, he already knows how to sit!
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Southampton Animal Shelter on March 11

In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
PETS
Parade

30 Dog Breeds With Beautiful Brindle Coats You'll Want to Adopt ASAP

Aren’t dogs with brindle coats just beautiful? The brindle color pattern—characterized by black, brown, and tawny-colored fur with streaks of other colors—is inherited genetically, so it only presents in certain dog breeds. This mutation takes place at the K locus in a dog’s genes. Different combinations of...
PETS
NBC Philadelphia

Teen and Child Accused of Letting Dogs Loose on Cat Surrender to SPCA

A teenager and a 12-year-old who investigators say were caught on video intentionally letting two dogs loose to attack a family's cat in Philadelphia surrendered to the Pennsylvania SPCA. The 17-year-old and 12-year-old suspects as well as a parent arrived at the PSPCA around noon on Friday, officials said. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.5 KISS FM

Adorable Cat Poses Like a Centerfold in Adoption Profile Picture

It's another Wet Nose Wednesday and we've got another great cat up for adoption from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention. Hubert is a bundle of energy and LOVES playing with the small dogs in his current home. He will cuddle with them, wrestle with them, and genuinely loves just about any attention he can receive.
PETS
107.3 KFFM

On A Dog Day In Yakima, Chances Are Your Dog Is Dreaming

"'To sleep, perchance to dream"...that's Shakespeare. "Hey, dogs dream too"...that's Harvard University!. 'Do dogs dream and if they do, what do they dream about? Cats? Fire hydrants? Scooby snacks?. Harvard Medical School, says it’s likely our pooches dream about their everyday experiences, just like humans do. This means there’s a...
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy