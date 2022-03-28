ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

OPD: Council Bluffs man dies in crash after school bus runs light near Omaha airport

By 6 News Staff reports
1011now.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old Council Bluffs man died Monday morning when his car was hit by a school bus near Eppley Airfield. Omaha Police said in a report issued Monday afternoon that the driver of the...

www.1011now.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Woman dies after crashing into light pole

(BCN) – A woman died Wednesday evening in San Jose after her vehicle crashed into a light pole, marking the city’s 20th fatal traffic collision this year, police said. At 5:13 p.m., officers responded to East Santa Clara and North 11th streets on reports of a solo vehicle crash. Officers located a woman who had […]
SAN JOSE, CA
WALB 10

‘He was the light of my life’ Family speaks after 19-year-old dies from bus lift injuries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway in the death of 19-year-old Jordan Benage, who died after he sustained injuries from a fall off a school bus lift. According to police reports, Benage was being dropped off at the Tallahassee Developmental Center on Appleyard Drive around 2 p.m. on March 7. Jordan and his wheelchair fell from the bus lift, hitting the pavement from about 8-feet up in the air.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Council Bluffs, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Council Bluffs, IA
Council Bluffs, IA
Accidents
Omaha, NE
Accidents
13News Now

Man dies after crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News are investigating after a crash left a man dead on March 13. A release from the Newport News Police Department says they received the call at 10:47 a.m. that a car had crashed and was on fire. The scene was found...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
ABC Big 2 News

Car parts at scene led OPD to hit and run suspect in deadly crash

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An arrest affidavit for 25-year-old Christy Contreras has revealed new details about how investigators with the Odessa Police Department caught up with the driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian Tuesday morning. Contreras has been charged with Accident Involving Death, a 2nd degree felony. OPD responded to the crash around 7:00 a.m. on […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Opd#Omaha Police#Abbott Drive#Nebraska Medicine
The Independent

Boy, 7, dies after ‘medical emergency’ at school as police probe ‘unexplained’ death

A boy has died following a "medical emergency" at a school in Essex.The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student."Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency," a police spokesperson said on Monday."Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
13News Now

Man dies after car crash in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about rising gas prices that aired on March 8, 2022. Virginia State Police investigated a car crash that happened on March 14 and killed a man. A statement from VSP said that police...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KSN News

Man dies in motorcycle crash near Lake Afton

Updated to clarify the name of crash victim WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a 50-year-old man crashed his motorcycle near Lake Afton around 8:20 Monday night. Layne Eberle of Wichita was the only person involved in the crash. He was riding his bike east on West 39th Street South, also […]
WICHITA, KS
WHO 13

Man dies after crashing truck in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a deadly crash near the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Police say it happened around 5:43 p.m. Monday. Witnesses report seeing the driver of a truck traveling eastbound on East University Avenue when it veered across the westbound lanes and hit two utility poles before coming to rest […]
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy