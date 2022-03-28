OPD: Council Bluffs man dies in crash after school bus runs light near Omaha airport
By 6 News Staff reports
1011now.com
1 day ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old Council Bluffs man died Monday morning when his car was hit by a school bus near Eppley Airfield. Omaha Police said in a report issued Monday afternoon that the driver of the...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, six high school-aged girls have died in a car accident in Johnston County. A spokesperson with OHP said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and involved a semi a and a small passenger car. All of the girls...
(BCN) – A woman died Wednesday evening in San Jose after her vehicle crashed into a light pole, marking the city’s 20th fatal traffic collision this year, police said. At 5:13 p.m., officers responded to East Santa Clara and North 11th streets on reports of a solo vehicle crash. Officers located a woman who had […]
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway in the death of 19-year-old Jordan Benage, who died after he sustained injuries from a fall off a school bus lift. According to police reports, Benage was being dropped off at the Tallahassee Developmental Center on Appleyard Drive around 2 p.m. on March 7. Jordan and his wheelchair fell from the bus lift, hitting the pavement from about 8-feet up in the air.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News are investigating after a crash left a man dead on March 13. A release from the Newport News Police Department says they received the call at 10:47 a.m. that a car had crashed and was on fire. The scene was found...
New details have been released about the investigation into the death of a 14-year-old boy who fell from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. Missouri teen Tyre Sampson was visiting ICON Park in Orlando on Thursday when he boarded the Orlando FreeFall ride, a 430-foot drop tower, around 11 p.m.
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An arrest affidavit for 25-year-old Christy Contreras has revealed new details about how investigators with the Odessa Police Department caught up with the driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian Tuesday morning. Contreras has been charged with Accident Involving Death, a 2nd degree felony. OPD responded to the crash around 7:00 a.m. on […]
A boy has died following a "medical emergency" at a school in Essex.The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student."Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency," a police spokesperson said on Monday."Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about rising gas prices that aired on March 8, 2022. Virginia State Police investigated a car crash that happened on March 14 and killed a man. A statement from VSP said that police...
Indiana Man Arrested Following Crash With School BusIndiana State Police. Deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a Michigan City Area Schools school bus and a motor vehicle at the intersection of Orchard Drive and Wozniak Road.
Updated to clarify the name of crash victim WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a 50-year-old man crashed his motorcycle near Lake Afton around 8:20 Monday night. Layne Eberle of Wichita was the only person involved in the crash. He was riding his bike east on West 39th Street South, also […]
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a deadly crash near the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Police say it happened around 5:43 p.m. Monday. Witnesses report seeing the driver of a truck traveling eastbound on East University Avenue when it veered across the westbound lanes and hit two utility poles before coming to rest […]
Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus — and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections […]
Comments / 0