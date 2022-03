(INDIANAPOLIS) – Applications for a first round of crime prevention money for Indianapolis neighborhood groups will open next week. Indianapolis has had a violent-crime grant fund for years, but money from last year’s pandemic relief bill allowed the city to quadruple funding for the next three years. Not counting administrative costs, Indy will have $14 million a year to steer to organizations with ideas or programs for addressing underlying causes of crime, from poverty to education.

