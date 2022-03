Robert Brockington, 39, of Clarksburg, was arrested for entering another man’s home and severely beating him up. According to a criminal complaint, Brockington entered the Harrison county home around 5 p.m. and asked where a woman was in the home. WDTV reported that officers said Brockington went into the bedroom, found the man asleep in […]

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 5 DAYS AGO