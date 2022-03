YPSILANTI, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, face masks will no longer be required at some indoor public spaces at Eastern Michigan University. According to school officials, the decision was made due to the drop in COVID cases in Michigan, in Washtenaw County and on EMU campus. Additionally, the school said more than 90% of its employees and a large amount of students have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

