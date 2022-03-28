ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Performs At The Oscars 22′

By Tami Reed
Talking With Tami
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI really loved rapper Megan Thee Stallion look on the red carpet last night! Then she changed into a cute festive ruffled and rhinestoned look for her performance with the cast of Encanto...

www.talkingwithtami.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Partners With AmazeVR For 10-City Concert Tour

Click here to read the full article. On Monday (Feb. 28), Megan Thee Stallion announced a collaboration with AmazeVR for “Enter Thee Hottieverse,” a virtual reality concert tour that will air shows at select movie theaters across the nation beginning in April. The 10-city tour will be the first-ever in history and will allow fans to witness Thee Stallion perform four of her songs in front of them, a concert experience, which AmazeVR promises will be one-of-a-kind. “The immersive and innovative experience is an excellent way for people to both experience VR at a low barrier to entry, at a movie...
ENTERTAINMENT
HipHopDX.com

Grammy Award-Winning Producer Stevie J Provides Update On Diddy's 'No Way Out 2' Album

Exclusive – Grammy Award-winning producer Stevie J has a résumé most producers only dream of — his collaborations with The Notorious B.I.G., Diddy, JAY-Z and Mariah Carey barely scratch the surface. While Stevie is widely known for his appearances on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Growing Up Hip Hop, it’s his work in the studio and innate musical talent that truly make Stevie J a legend.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Beatriz
Person
Luis Fonsi
Person
Sheila E.
Person
Adassa
Person
Becky G
Person
Diane Guerrero
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Register Citizen

Cardi B Joins Summer Walker, SZA for Sizzling ‘No Love’ Remix

Summer Walker has dropped a remix of her sultry single “No Love” with an assist from Cardi B. The original single, which also features SZA, appears on Walker’s Still Over It, released in November. On the remix, Cardi B — who provided narration on Still Over It‘s...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Megan Thee Stallion Tells Dua Lipa She Actually Rewrote Her 'Sweetest Pie' Verse Multiple Times

Houston hottie Megan The Stallion and pop star Dua Lipa seem to bring out the best in each other creatively. On Friday (March 11), Megan Thee Stallion delivered the vividly spooky, and sexy music video for her bold “Sweetest Pie” collaboration with Dua Lipa and promptly jumped on Twitter to discuss how her love for films of the horror genre inspired the release.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oscar#Abc
Variety

Watch Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa Tease, Then Torture, Stupid Men in ‘Sweetest Pie’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa are a formidable team, and award-winning video director Dave Meyers plays to their strengths in the clip for the pair’s new tag-team single, “Sweetest Pie.” Working a similar theme to the one from his video for Saweetie and Doja Cat’s “Best Friend” — hapless explorers of a science-fiction world stumble upon female characters with superpowers — this one turns dark quickly, as the explorers decide Megan and Dua are witches, try to burn them at the stake, and then suffer the consequences of their arrogance. Sure, it’s...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party

Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Countersues After She Claims ‘Ruse’ to Lock Her in Contract

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/21): Megan Thee Stallion’s Houston-based record label countersued the “Savage” rapper Monday, saying her Something for Thee Hotties doesn’t qualify as an album under her contract, despite her lawsuit last month alleging it does. The label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, is asking a judge to issue an order in its favor and also award damages for claims that Megan “has repeatedly breached her contracts.” According to the countersuit, Something for Thee Hotties, released last October, includes “freestyles available on YouTube and archival material from as far back as 2019,” and only amounts to 29 minutes...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Beyoncé Planning Oscars Performance Live From Dr. Dre, Eazy-E & Kendrick Lamar's Hometown

Compton, CA – Beyoncé tends to turn heads wherever she shows up, but the superstar is reportedly set to steal the spotlight at this year’s Oscars in spectacular fashion. According to Variety, Mrs. Carter has been in “deep talks” with the organizers behind the 94th Academy Awards since last week about staging an iconic performance of her King Richard song “Be Alive.”
COMPTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Megan Thee Stallion opens up to Dua Lipa about being labelled ‘aggressive’

Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about being labelled “aggressive”. The rapper – real name is Megan Pete – featured on Dua Lipa’s At Your Service podcast and the two discussed the backlash she experienced after advocating for the “Protect Black Women” movement. “[Black women] are so written off as just a group of people who are super strong, rarely do people ever check on us, rarely do people treat us like we’re soft,” Megan Thee Stallion explained.In July 2020, the rapper was allegedly shot at a party, prompting a slew of memes which poked fun at the situation....
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Megan Thee Stallion Selling ‘H-Town Hottie Pies’ to Celebrate New Single Release

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Megan Thee Stallion is famous for cooking up some chart-topping hits, but her latest release is bringing some heat to the kitchen. The rapper has unveiled “Megan’s H-Town...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jack Harlow Breaks Silence On Tory Lanez-Megan Thee Stallion Situation

Over the last year and a half, there has been a ton of discourse surrounding the alleged incident between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. Meg claims that Tory shot her in the foot, however, Tory maintains his innocence and as it stands, the two are still battling it out in court to get to the truth.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

GU Jams: Lizzo Teases New Single, Plus Listen To New Music By Latto, Coco Jones, Chance The Rapper And Cardi B.

Some of our favorite artists are back with some serious bangers. GU Jams is Girls United’s column dedicated to sharing and discussing new music and music news. If you’ve been seeking new music, look no further. This week, some of our favorite artists released new and exciting projects that will surely get you dancing, singing, or swooning. From Coco Jones’ comeback to music to Lizzo teasing her next single, discover the music that inspired us this week below.
MUSIC
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy