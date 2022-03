Albert Pujols may be getting his Disney movie ending. Katie Woo of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the St. Louis Cardinals are interested in reuniting with Pujols, who is a free agent. Woo adds that the Cardinals have had increased conversations with Pujols about a return but that the 42-year-old slugger would not be an everyday player. Instead, the team envisions Pujols as a late-inning righty bat off the bench.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO