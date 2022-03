A Troy man has been arrested on a murder charge after being accused of killing his younger brother. Officers took 21-year-old Jatae Gourrier-Lewis into custody Sunday and say he was the person who shot and killed 16-year-old Jaylin Gourrier-Lewis on Fifth Avenue near 105th Street back February 9th. Police haven't revealed information about the motive or circumstances that led up to the homicide. If convicted, Gourrier-Lewis could be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 28 DAYS AGO