SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — At long last, Felisha Legette-Jack has her dream job — coaching at her alma mater in the city where she grew up. Legette-Jack was introduced Monday as the women’s basketball coach at Syracuse after a decade at Buffalo of the Mid-American Conference. She replaces Vonn Read, who guided the Orange through a difficult season after his predecessor, Quentin Hillsman, resigned amid allegations he mistreated players.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO