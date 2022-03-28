ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Motorcyclist dead, 1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident in Dallas (Dallas, TX)

 1 day ago

One person was killed and another received injuries following a two-vehicle accident on Sunday morning in Dallas.

As per the initial information, the incident began just before 4 a.m. when a man riding a black 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on Skillman Street approached Velasco Avenue at a high rate of speed [...]

March 28, 2022

