Columbus, OH

Spring into your next workout while cleaning up for the season

By Mercedes Jackson
myfox28columbus.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(WSYX) Columbus, OH — As we embrace the fluctuating temperatures of spring, many Americans will get outside to workout or at least take a walk! Seven Studios Owner and fitness instructor Julie Wilkes joins Good...

myfox28columbus.com

boxrox.com

The PERFECT Workout to Lose Weight (Sets and Reps Included)

Try this perfect workout to lose weight if you want to shed a few pounds. Programmed by Jeff from Athlean X, it is an excellent fat burning challenge. “If you are looking for a workout to lose weight then this is the video for you. Most of the time, when people attempt to lose weight they focus on workouts and exercises that are either not intense enough to burn the calories needed or they ratchet up the intensity so much that they are unable to sustain the workout for long enough to get sufficient results. Not here. I’m going to show you how to do this step by step with an entire plan.”
WEIGHT LOSS
WCAX

Spring cleaning tips to declutter your home and mind

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Springtime is here, and you may have spent your Sunday cleaning out your closet and garage. “Before I put things away in the closet for the summer, I thought I really ought to lighten my winter gear,” said Mark Paulsen of Essex Junction. Paulsen took...
BURLINGTON, VT
Fatherly

If You Ripped Your Six-Pack, These Diastasis Recti Exercises Can Help

Add this to your list of workout injuries you’d rather not get: diastasis recti, the splitting of your abdominal area, which can cause anything from mild discomfort to significant pain. Diastasis recti repair can require weeks or months of rehab or even surgery to fix. Luckily, in milder cases, diastasis recti exercises that target the abs can help.
WORKOUTS
shefinds

The Best Low-Fat Snack To Eat Before Bed For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

You may have been advised in the past to avoid eating right before bed (since doing so can cause bloating and weight gain if done often), but if you are ever so hungry that you cannot sleep, it’s going to be more helpful than harmful to have a light snack to feel better. We checked in with health experts to learn more about a snack that can help you get a better night’s sleep if you ever find yourself in this situation. It is a low-fat, low-calorie choice to help work toward (rather than deter) your weight loss journey. Read on for pre-bed snacking tips (and remember to do it in moderation— just enough to satisfy your hunger cues). We checked in with registered dietitians Trista Best, RD, MPH, and Lauren Grey, RD, as well as registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, who provide their favorite tasty and light snack and explain why it won’t cause weight gain.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicineNet.com

Why Do I Only Gain Weight in My Stomach and Back?

Weight gain in your midsection that is around the stomach and back may be the result of certain lifestyle decisions. Sometimes, you may see that fat accumulation is just around the midsection even if your legs are skinny. The two S's, stress and sugar, have an effect on the size...
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The 3-Ingredient Spiced Coffee Recipe Nutritionists Swear By For Weight Loss

For anyone trying to lose weight, many experts recommend taking your coffee totally black (as opposed to sweetened with extra sugars, creamers or other unhealthy ingredients), but this is an acquired taste that not everyone can instantly adapt to. For this reason, we reached out to health experts about to learn more about spiced coffee, a trendy spin on your classic daily drink with additions of healthy, flavorful spices like cinnamon and honey. Read on for a spiced coffee recipe specially crafted for anyone who wants to lose weight healthily from nutritionist Izma Almasar, and more insight into the health benefits of its ingredients from registered dieitian Nataly Komova, RD.
WEIGHT LOSS
boxrox.com

Best Leg Workout Tips for Bigger Legs

Use these leg workout tips for bigger legs if you struggle with growing your legs. These great tips are compiled by Jeff from Athlean X. “If you have been looking for a leg workout to build bigger legs, then you need to watch these 5 tips that can apply to any workout for legs. It isn’t always about the split that you are doing that determines how big your quads and hamstrings are going to become. Instead, it’s the way you perform your leg exercises and how you load the exercises you are performing that can make a difference in the results you see.”
WORKOUTS
Fatherly

The Ultimate At-Home Bodyweight Leg Workout

It’s probably fair to say that leg day is not your favorite workout of the week. From a vanity standpoint, there’s less to gain in a lower body workout (“Wow, that guy has amazing hamstrings!” said no one, ever.) From a performance perspective, your legs get more of a workout from everyday life (climbing stairs, walking the dog) than any other muscle group in your body, making a leg-specific workout feel a bit redundant. Is this really a workout men need to take on?
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Best Home Ab Workout in 10 Minutes for Six Pack Abs (No Equipment Needed)

Try this best home ab workout in 10 minutes if you want six pack abs. Designed by Jeff from Athlean X, this will help you build a better, fitter body. “This is the best home ab workout you will find if you are looking for one you can do without any equipment and whether you are a beginner or advanced. In this video, I’m going to give you a 10 minute follow along ab workout that is going to help you get six pack abs in the comfort of your own home.”
WORKOUTS
MedicineNet.com

What Age Is Okay to Start Lifting Weights?

Most studies and research suggest that people can start lifting weight when they are seven to eight years old. However, this depends on the general health, including the presence of enough physical strength and coordination. These factors decide whether the youngster is ready to participate in strength training. Thus, there is no set age for lifting weights.
WEIGHT LOSS

